Why is Draymond Green out?

Golden State Warriors’ ace Draymond Green has been ruled out of his team’s Christmas Day NBA matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Golden State Warriors went into all three of their preseason games without Draymond Green after he returned with a positive Coronavirus test.

Following suit, Draymond Green was forced to sit out Golden State Warriors’ first game of the NBA Regular Season 2020-21 against the Brooklyn Nets, which his team lost by a comprehensive 26 points.

Draymond Green out for Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup, expected to return against the Bulls

Draymond Green in action for the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors appeared to be lacking defensive stability and intensity during their opening day loss against the Brooklyn Nets. Draymond Green is widely considered to be one of the best defenders in the NBA and was sorely missed as the Golden State Warriors struggled to keep up with a Brooklyn Nets’ attack that had both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in full form.

Earlier, Draymond Green was expected to return for the Christmas day matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, he ended up suffering an injury in his right foot that he suffered during a practice scrimmage in the training camp.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Warriors PG/SF Draymond Green (foot) is doubtful for Tuesday's season opener vs. the Nets. pic.twitter.com/xS6SZVUCtF — DK Nation (@dklive) December 19, 2020

This in turn had ruled him out for the Golden State Warriors’ first Regular Season game against the Brooklyn Nets. Now, it has been confirmed that the same injury is responsible for his absence against the Milwaukee Bucks. Golden State Warriors expect him to return either against the Chicago Bulls or the Detroit Pistons, who they play on the 27th and the 29th of December respectively.

Draymond Green's injury is officially a mild muscle strain in his right foot. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) December 19, 2020

With the Golden State Warriors off to a terrible start in the NBA Regular Season 2020-21, Head Coach Steve Kerr will be hoping that his best defender will be back before the situation gets any worse. The Golden State Warriors depend upon Draymond Green for his defensive prowess, and looked lacking in that department in their game against the Brooklyn Nets.