“Why should I be penalised for being consistent year after year?” - Rudy Gobert on his DPOY chances, believes it’s unfair how the narrative changes

Rudy Gobert voiced his opinion on being counted out for NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award this year. During Thursday’s “NBA on ESPN” video, Gobert joined Malika Andrews to talk about the situation and how it would be different if it were anyone else.

Rudy Gobert believes it is unfair he is not in the conversation for NBA's DPOY award

Rudy Gobert outlined:

“If anybody else not named Rudy Gobert was doing what I do this year and having the impact that I have this year, they would be the frontrunner and it would be clear. … Why should I be penalized for being consistent year after year?”

Are people being harsh towards Rudy Gobert?

For the current 2021-22 NBA season, Rudy Gobert is averaging 15.5 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. Keeping up with his reputation as a defensive great, he is also averaging 2.1 blocks and 0.7 steals. Gobert has always been an immediately impactful player on the defensive end and is well known for it.

Rudy explained that it is only because he has built the narrative that he is capable of these stats on a regular basis, is the reason why he is being counted out now.

His opinion is that if anyone else was putting up the numbers he was, or making the difference he was, that their name would be in that conversation.

Sometimes when a player consistently proves his abilities, the public expects them to surpass the line that they have drawn for themselves. Rudy Gobert believes that just because his defensive abilities are consistent, people think he should be giving more each year to be counted in.

The perception of Rudy needing to up himself to be considered in the conversation may sound unfair, but it arguably makes sense. If a defensive great like Gobert proves a consistent plateau, anyone watching is going to expect more out of that player.

Take somebody like Steph Curry, for example, who has notably changed the game of basketball for his three-point shooting ability. Steph came into this 2021-22 NBA season hotter than ever from the three, showing everyone that he plans to keep his crown all to himself.

Rudy Gobert should arguably have the same mentality towards his position. Being so great at something means you are far beyond most people’s comprehension of the task. To plateau and not give the team new ways to excel and grow as a player is almost to infer that your value is at its cap.

Rudy Gobert has career averages of 12.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He is above his point and rebound averages this season, but his defensive stats are around the same. Gobert’s career averages on defense are 0.7 steals and 2.2 blocks. Gobert is 7’1” and 29 years old. His height aids his rebounding ability but of course only goes so far. His age, on the other hand, denotes that he has experience in the league.

Having joined the NBA in 2013, Rudy has had almost 10 years to perfect his defensive craft and continue to grow as a player. His defensive stats have rather stayed relative year after year, for which he is under scrutiny.

Though it may seem unfair that the narrative is changing, it happens to players all the time. Once someone proves their capability, the league expects them to exceed that in order to be notified for an award again. Players have been robbed of MVP awards for much the same situation.

If Gobert wants the narrative to change, he is going to have to increase his defensive efforts. It may not seem like he should have to, but the reality of the situation is that he is going to no matter what. The league expects a certain norm from Rudy, and if he neglects to excel beyond that, there stands no reason for him to be rewarded.

