NBA trade rumors circulating Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are heating up, especially after the franchise returned to the playoffs this past season for the first time since 2016. They posted the most efficient offense in NBA history, mostly due to what is becoming known as "Luka Magic" across the league. The Mavs still have room to improve primarily due to their lack of overall defensive prowess and ball handlers outside of Doncic. There is one player on the trade market who can solve a lot of these issues: Jrue Holiday.

NBA Trade Rumors: How Jrue Holiday makes the Mavs better

The Mavericks do not have any household perimeter defenders on their roster. Maxi Kleber is a very underrated defender, but he is a power forward and doesn't have the speed or quickness to keep up with guards.

Dallas has been linked to Jrue Holiday through NBA Trade Rumors, yet there are other franchises that currently have better trade packages to acquire the veteran guard. It was reported that the Mavericks have inquired about Zach Lavine, Victor Oladipo and Spencer Dinwiddie, but none of these guards have the defensive skills of Holiday.

“Jrue Holiday is solidified as probably the best defender in the league at the guard position.”



- Kevin Durant



NBA Trade Rumors: Jrue Holiday's defense is the key to championship aspirations

Defense wins championships and the Dallas Mavericks hope to fast track their path to a title after the ascension to the NBA's elite by Doncic. The young Slovenian point guard is not known for his defense and has been widely criticized for his lack of skill on that end of the floor. Jrue Holiday gives the Mavs a chance through his versatility and ability to guard the opposing team's best perimeter player.

Jrue Holiday perimeter defense highlights pic.twitter.com/qznvKjWjzh — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) September 13, 2019

In 2018, Jrue Holiday made NBA All-Defensive First Team and followed it up in 2019 by making All-Defensive Second Team. Many believe the Pelicans guard was snubbed this past season when he wasn't elected to one of the coveted spots. If the Dallas Mavericks hope to shore up their defense and add another ball handler, then pulling off a trade for Holiday is their best bet.