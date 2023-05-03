Why does LeBron James wear an arm sleve? Reason behind outfit explored

LeBron James is one of the best basketball players in the world. Due to this, everything he does gets a lot of attention, and basketball fans want to know every single detail about him.

The LA Lakers superstar has changed his on-court outfit several times. In the past, the legendary forward was recognizable for wearing a headband, but that is no longer the case. Instead, LeBron wears an arm sleeve.

This tradition has been going on for over a decade. The arm sleeve has become a permanent part of James' outfit since his second season with the Miami Heat and the tradition will likely be alive until the four-time NBA champion retires.

LeBron James' arm sleeve is much more than just a fashion statement

LeBron James' arm sleeve is another proof at how big Allen Iverson is for the league. The Philadelphia 76ers legend began wearing a basketball sleeve in 2000 and has made it very popular. Now, every team has at least one player who wears this sleeve.

Iverson first used a sleeve due to elbow inflammation. However, the sleeve became a fashion statement later on, and The Answer wore it even when his elbow was fine.

LeBron did not wear an arm sleeve in the first half of his career (Image via Getty Images)

LeBron James wears an arm sleeve due to the compression it provides. Arm sleeves support muscles and joints, improve blood circulation, and reduce soreness, allowing the LA Lakers star to perform at a higher level for a longer time.

Another benefit of a shooting sleeve is that it helps with sweat. The sleeve keeps LeBron's arm dry, helping him get a better grip on the ball. Because of this benefit, he wears the sleeve on the side of his dominant shooting hand.

James began using the sleeve in his second year with the Miami Heat (Image via Getty Images)

For LeBron, the arm sleeve could also be his lucky charm. While the basketball superstar was seen wearing the sleeve throughout his entire career, he made it a permanent accessory in 2012.

James wore the sleeve during his first championship, which might be another reason why he's decided to keep it. Since debuting his sleeve in the 2011-12 season, LeBron has won four championship rings in eight NBA Finals appearances.

Considering how much success the NBA veteran has had with his sleeve, it's very unlikely that he'll ever stop wearing it. The Lakers have a good chance of winning another championship in 2023, so we'll see if LeBron's lucky charm helps him this time.

