"Why would LeBron want to work with a loser?": Joel Embiid trolled by NBA fans after announcing new media company with King James

LeBron James and Joel Embiid will work on a new media company together, according to a Lakers Daily article by Brad Sullivan. The collaboration was originally reported by the New York Knicks Daily News' Stefan Bondy.

The media company will be called Miniature Géant and will be backed by James' Springhill Company. The media company will produce a documentary that will show Embiid's childhood on the streets of Cameroon.

Upon this recent development, there are a number of NBA fans who commented about the collaboration between the two stars.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

RUI FANATIC @therealselena23 @TheNBACentral Why would LeBron want to work with a loser @TheNBACentral Why would LeBron want to work with a loser

⁶ @SpeakContext @TheNBACentral I almost had a heart attack reading this @TheNBACentral I almost had a heart attack reading this

LeBron James has made strides in the media industry from his collaboration with HBO for "The Shop: Uninterrupted" to his "Space Jame 2" movie.

This collaboration from James and Embiid can be huge for the superstars down the road. NBA players have been known for making connections and business decisions outside the world of basketball.

For LeBron James, who is 38 years of age, life in the media industry can be something he can fully explore in retirement.

Joel Embiid's NBA career

The documentary featuring Joel Embiid's early childhood until his rise to stardom makes an interesting first production for the media company.

The 7-foot center has played seven seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 27.2 points per game (50.1% shooting, including 33.7% from 3-point range) and 11.2 rebounds.

Embiid is a six-time All-Star and has been named All-NBA first team once (2023) and All-NBA second team four times (2018-2022). Embiid has also been part of the All-Defensive second team four times and has been the scoring champion twice (2022 and 2023).

Joel Embiid is also fresh off his MVP season by averaging 33.1 ppg (54.8% shooting, including 33.0% from 3-point range) and 10.2 rpg. His season was pivotal in leading the Philadelphia 76ers to secure the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, Embiid and the 76ers were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the semifinal round. During the series, the 76ers star averaged 25.5 ppg on 42.1% shooting and 9.0 rpg. The Philadelphia 76ers were up 3-2 in the series but ended up losing in seven games.

During a pivotal Game 7, Embiid had an abysmal performance for 15 points (5-for-18 shooting, including 0-of-4 from 3-point range) and eight rebounds. The Philadelphia 76ers lost in disappointing fashion 112-88.

Poll : 0 votes