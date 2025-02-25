Why is Naz Reid arguably more valuable than Kyrie Irving and LeBron James in 2025 NBA free agency?

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid reportedly plans to enter the 2025 NBA free agency field, where he could rank among the offseason's top commodities.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Monday that Reid's expected to decline his $15 million player option for next season "in search of a richer arrangement."

The reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year is one of several high-profile players whose player option decisions could make or break teams' free agency plans. Among the most notable are LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James ($52.6 million) and Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving ($44 million).

However, due to a variety of on-court and off-court factors, Reid could be a more attractive asset on the open market.

3 reasons Naz Reid is arguably more enticing than Kyrie Irving and LeBron James in 2025 NBA free agency

#3 More affordable under NBA's strict salary-cap restrictions

While Naz Reid is reportedly angling for a considerable free agency payday, he isn't expected to command a maximum contract like James and Irving.

With the NBA's stern tax aprons, including the newly implemented second apron, teams are more cautious with their finances than ever. If franchises view Reid as a star-caliber player in a full-time starting role, he could be considered a steal at the right price.

#2 Younger with more upside

Despite being in Year 6, Reid is only 25 and likely has his prime years ahead of him. In contrast, James is the league's oldest player (40). Meanwhile, Irving turns 33 next month, and smaller guards have a history of not aging well into their late 30s.

A team betting on Reid's upside could reap dividends for years to come, while James and Irving's days as elite players may be numbered.

#1 In-demand skillset that can fit any team

Lastly, Naz Reid's offensive versatility at the four and five spots makes him a strong fit for virtually any squad.

The floor-spacing big man has put his offensive potential on full display with star forward Julius Randle (groin) sidelined. Through 11 starts, Reid is averaging 20.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 3-pointers per game, shooting 45.1%.

Reid has proven he can co-exist with star center Rudy Gobert at power forward. He has also shifted to starting at center with Gobert (back) out for the last four contests.

For the season, Reid has efficient shooting splits of 47.7/40.0/82.1 across 58 appearances. His complementary offensive playstyle, particularly his outside shooting lethality, should make him easy to integrate into a new team.

Conversely, Irving and James are more ball-dominant players that need offenses tailored around them.

