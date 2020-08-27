Why are NBA games being postponed?

The NBA has decided to postpone all the games tonight. There is uncertainty over when these games will be played. The NBA has decided to hold players meeting in the Orlando bubble and the decision will be announced after the meeting. This article will answer the question of why are NBA games are being postponed?

Tonight's NBA games postponed in a decision taken by the league

In an NBA move that nobody could have ever predicted, the Milwaukee Bucks stayed in their locker room ahead of Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. Orlando Magic did warm up on the court but left the court after a few minutes. After this step taken by the Milwaukee Bucks, the league decided to postpone the NBA games.

The Milwaukee Bucks players did not leave the locker room at any point of time. The Bucks ownership has confirmed the same and has informed the reporters that no one from the organization and the team will be speaking to the media.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the franchise closest to Kenosha, where the Jacob Blake shooting took place. Sterling Brown, a rotation member of the team, is currently pressing charges against the Police Department of the city of Milwaukee for a racially motivated incident in early 2018.

The Milwaukee Bucks were praised for taking this bold step. NBA players and teams took to social media sites Twitter and Instagram to appreciate this commendable effort. They voiced their opinions related to the NBA games being postponed as well.

The NBA games which were postponed were- Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder and LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers. NBA superstars like LeBron James, Damian Lillard and James Harden chose to decide between not playing and taking a stand for Jacob Blake. The league and the players have made a huge statement by not playing a single game tonight.

It would be interesting to see the league's next action. The NBA has stood with the players since the beginning of the Black Lives Matter movement. These games will either be replayed in a few days or get cancelled. But the message is loud and clear- the NBA is not afraid to speak against police brutality.

