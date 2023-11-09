Why do NBA Paris tickets cost over $450? Closer look at Nets-Cavaliers price

The NBA's reach to other countries over the years has been impressive and a testament to how marketable the league is at this point. From the competitive energy of the regular and postseason games to the must-watch nature of the stars themselves, the league has some top-notch entertainment on its hands.

Speaking of the league's marketability, next year's international game will be played in Paris for the third time on Jan. 11, 2024. The ball game will be between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets at the Accor Arena.

One fan mentioned on Reddit his disappointment at the price of the tickets after the $400 range sold out. With that said, why do the remaining NBA Paris tickets cost over $450? According to some of the comments on the fan's post, some think the location is a big selling point that the league wanted to maximize.

NBA Reddit Post

Additionally, another fan pointed out that supply and demand is a factor. The league is aware that the tickets will sell at this price, as they have, and thus they can justify the price.

Another potential explanation is the financial investment made in organizing an international game. While part of the idea of the game is to grow the sport internationally, the league will doubtless want to maximize its profitability too.

The fan also mentioned how frustrating it was to wait patiently for the NBA Paris tickets, only for the remaining ones to be expensive for subpar seats. They also feel that bots are buying the tickets and selling them on other ticket-selling sites like StubHub at a much higher price.

Looking at the pricing of NBA regular season games

The pricing of regular season NBA games should also be looked at as another factor for the price of international tickets.

Game tickets don't come cheap and according to an Axios article by Analis Bailey, ticket prices increased last season by $16.26 per game (a 5.3% increase).

The website also listed the New York Knicks at number one as the team with the most expensive tickets ($745.18) for a game. Meanwhile, the cheapest tickets belong to the Charlotte Hornets ($158.72).

Moreover, these ticket prices will also see a jump when the league's Christmas games are factored in as well. Given the demand for tickets internationally and the limited supply, it isn't altogether surprising that the tickets are expensive.