Why do NBA players wear leg sleeves? Exploring the benefits of the accessory

Many NBA players have started wearing leg sleeves over the past decade. While there is no doubt that some players wear leg sleeves for cosmetic purposes, some of them wear them for health and performance benefits.

Additionally, there are different sizes of these sleeves. Some players use them to cover certain parts of their legs, such as calves, while others wear full-length leg sleeves.

NBA players wear leg sleeves because of the many benefits they get

Playing basketball is very taxing. This physically-demanding sport takes a lot of energy and every part of the body is important, from arms to legs.

Many NBA players wear leg sleeves to protect their legs. Many of these sleeves are padded, offering extra protection against physical hits. Considering that many players have had their careers cut short due to knee or leg issues, protecting them is a great idea.

Dwyane Wade wore full-length leg sleeves during the 2006 NBA Finals (Image via Getty Images)

Many NBA superstars wear leg sleeves, from LeBron James to Steph Curry. Dwyane Wade, a former superstar who dealt with numerous knee issues, even wore full-length leg sleeves during certain parts of his career, including the 2006 NBA Finals.

Besides protection, leg sleeves allow NBA players to be more comfortable. Since the accessory covers the leg, it allows muscles to warm up faster, which comes with a number of benefits.

Not only can players warm up faster, but leg sleeves can also absorb sweat, which increases comfort.

LeBron has worn leg sleeves in many games in his impressive career (Image via Getty Images)

Last, but not least, leg sleeves grant players a minor competitive advantage. They can improve a player's jumping ability and flexibility, which is a big reason why many stars choose to wear them.

Thanks to an increased blood flow in the leg area, players can be more agile and gain an advantage over their opponents. While leg sleeves certainly won't make unathletic players jump out of the arena, they can help with muscle fatigue and flexibility.

