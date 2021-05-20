Are New York Knicks the bigger success story compared to city-rivals Brooklyn Nets?

The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets put on a show this year to put the City of Dreams on the map again - one of the best things that could've happened to the basketball world.

Coming into the season, the Brooklyn Nets were among the favorites to win it all. To make matters worse for the league, they acquired James Harden. We knew what the Brooklyn Nets had to offer, but what we didn't know was the resurgence of the New York Knicks. Fear not, Knicks fans: here are 3 reasons why the Knicks are the bigger success story over the Nets.

#1 New York Knicks ended seven year postseason drought by clinching 4th seed in the East

Tom Thibodeau during a Timeout

The New York Knicks are back! After 7 years of miserable basketball, the Knicks have finally done it. They are into the playoffs and that too with home-court advantage. The Knicks finished with a winning record of 41-31 - their first such instance since achieving the feat in 2012-13 - earning them a 4th-placed finish in the Eastern Conference. If you look at how the team is constructed, it doesn't have the components of a bonafide playoff team, but through hard work and sheer will-power the New York Knicks managed to hold their ground and bagged the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference.

The league needs to have big market teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks in the postseason. These teams, with their coveted history, bring an element of excitement that no other organization can replace. After all, it's the mecca of basketball - Madison Square Garden - that's in the mix now. The home-court advantage will pay dividends in the playoffs with Knicks fans eagerly awaiting the post-season. The energy of the arena is electric.

With the Celtics' loss, the Knicks have officially clinched their playoff spot.



Their first appearance since 2013 👏 pic.twitter.com/N7MDWj2ukC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 13, 2021

#2 Duo of Julius Randle and Tom Thibodeau

Tom Thibodeau

Tom Thibodeau, notably known for his defensive expertise, has transformed the New York Knicks into defensive juggernauts. The Knicks have been one of the best defensive teams all season long. Their opponent's points per game (oPPG) average of 104.7 is the best in the NBA and their defensive rating of 107.8 ranks fourth-best in the league.

Thibodeau’s presence has positively affected this team as a whole but Julius Randle has appeared to progress leaps and bounds under his tutelage. He is widely regarded as the most improved player of the season and a Top 5 MVP candidate. Randle has been shooting the ball efficiently at 45.6% from the Field, 41.1% from 3 Point line and converting 81.1% of his free throws.

During this season, Julius Randle has had career highs in Points (24.1), Rebounds (10.2), Assists (6.0), and minutes (37.6). The dramatic improvement in his performance has earned him an all-star selection for the first time, and propelled the New York Knicks up the standings.

"He’s done a good job of putting me in a good position on the court, playing me just in a good spot in general," Randle said. "But I think the biggest thing is just holding me accountable and continuing to push myself to do more, and also holding me accountable with leadership and bringing energy to the team."

#3 Superior New York Knicks fans plus the mecca MSG

2019 NBA Draft

The New York Knicks have the best fans in the world. Win or Lose: Knicks fans always show up. That being said, Knicks fans have been through a lot. Seven years without the playoffs, losing Zion Williamson to the New Orleans Pelicans in the draft and Kevin Durant signing with the Brooklyn Nets. That being said, the fact that MSG sells out every home game is amazing. Honestly, I don't know any other fan base that supports their team during rough times like Knicks fans do - and Michael Jordan can vouch for that, having admitted that the famous arena was his favorite to lace-up in.

Now, the New York Knicks are not only relevant but a playoff team with home-court advantage. Owner James Dolan recently announced that 13,000 fans will be able to attend playoff games at Madison Square Garden.

"I know it's been a long time. Believe me, I know it's been a long time. People tell me every day. But we're back. We're in the playoffs."



James Dolan's remarks today alongside NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo about expanding seating at MSG for Knicks games: https://t.co/nEt04zfZG9 pic.twitter.com/vejEW18lzL — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) May 17, 2021

Take a look at the reaction of fans after the New York Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 137-127 and climbed to 4th spot.

Just got this from my boy who was at the garden LETS GO FAM pic.twitter.com/02d9AKwIPw — Adam Kester (@CasualKest) April 22, 2021

The New York Knicks will always rule New York City no matter what the Brooklyn Nets do. The Nets have a super-team consisting of 2-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant, 1-time NBA Champion Kyrie Irving, multiple-All-star James Harden and, guess what the people of New York care about - the New York Knicks.