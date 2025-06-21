Why the OKC Thunder should be worried about Indiana Pacers heading into Game 7 after deflating Game 6 loss

The 2024-25 NBA season will be decided in a winner-take-all Game 7 after the Indiana Pacers kept their title hopes alive with a commanding 108-91 victory over the OKC Thunder in Game 6 of the Finals.

Despite entering Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead and facing a banged-up Tyrese Haliburton, the Thunder were outmatched, as the Pacers surged to a lead as large as 31 points.

The Thunder looked out of sorts, getting outplayed in the turnover and steal battle, with Indiana resembling the defensive powerhouse instead.

While Oklahoma City remains favored to claim the championship — listed as 7.5-point favorites by Action Network — the task ahead is far from easy against a red-hot Pacers squad that’s embraced the role of spoiler all season.

Here are reasons why the Thunder should be on high alert.

Why the OKC Thunder should be worried about Indiana Pacers heading into Game 7

#1. Both teams are well-rested

With two full days of rest before Game 7, both teams will have time to recover, which especially benefits Indiana. Haliburton, battling a calf strain doctors considered a weeks-long injury per ESPN’s Shams Charania, now has time to regain his form.

If Haliburton returns closer to full strength, Indiana could come out with a renewed spark.

#2. T.J. McConnell

The Thunder have yet to find a solution for T.J. McConnell, the relentless 6-foot-1 guard who's delivered five games with double-digit scoring and four games with multiple steals. He continues to fuel Indiana’s bench, which has flipped several games in the Pacers’ favor.

#3. The Thunder's 3-point shooting is shaky

OKC struggled mightily from beyond the arc in Game 6, connecting on just 8 of 30 shots. It's not their first poor shooting performance — in Game 4, they shot just 3 of 16 but escaped with a win.

While shooting can fluctuate, their subpar showings suggest the Thunder might have a deeper shooting issue. They hit just 32.1% in the last three games in the Finals after a 37.4% regular season mark.

#4. Mark Daigneault’s rotation decisions raise eyebrows

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault has shown a willingness to tinker with rotations, starting Cason Wallace in Game 1 and switching to Isaiah Hartenstein from Game 3 on. While creativity can be a strength, Game 7 demands stability and trust in core players.

Daigneault must avoid overthinking and outmaneuvering himself against Rick Carlisle.

#5. Chet Holmgren is struggling

Chet Holmgren, a potential X-factor, had a disappointing Game 6 with just four points and six rebounds. While capable of being a two-way threat, his offensive presence has waned. If he fails to assert himself in Game 7, the Thunder could be in serious trouble.

