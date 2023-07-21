Why is Paul George not playing for Team USA in FIBA World Cup 2023?

Paul George was not listed on the Team USA roster for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. The tournament will take place in Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.

Paul George most likely chose not to play in the upcoming FIBA World Cup. It's not that he wasn't good enough to play but rather wants to spend his summer recovering from his previous injury to be fresh for the upcoming NBA season.

George sustained a knee sprain prior to the playoffs and although there was no ligament damage, it was still enough to sideline him for the rest of the playoffs.

George will not participate in the upcoming FIBA World Cup, but he should be ready to start for the 2023-2024 NBA season.

Who is on the Team USA roster for FIBA World Cup?

The Team USA roster for the FIBA World Cup lacks big-name players from the NBA. The roster is primarily composed of young players who have All-Star potential. Here is the full 12-man roster:

Jalen Brunson Tyrese Haliburton Anthony Edwards Austin Reaves Josh Hart Brandon Ingram Mikal Bridges Cam Johnson Jaren Jackson Jr. Paolo Banchero Walker Kessler Bobby Portis

Brandon Ingram will be one of the best offensive players on the roster who is a scoring machine similar to the likes of Kevin Durant. Team USA will also have a strong defense with the headliner as Jaren Jackson Jr. who recently won the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Team USA will be coached by Steve Kerr who will be replacing Gregg Popovich. Under Kerr, these young players could thrive and get much-needed experience under his belt.

Revisiting the 'Freak Injury' that Paul George suffered with Team USA in 2014

Team USA Showcase

Paul George suffered a terrible injury during a USA National Basketball team scrimmage broadcasted on national TV. He landed awkwardly against the base of the basket while attempting to block a shot. The injury occurred because the back of the basket was much closer to the court than on NBA courts.

Paul George's injury caught many eyes and players were disgusted by what had just happened. The injury was gruesome and a lot of people even chose not to watch it because of its graphics. Here is a video of the injury (please be advised that it might be unpleasant to watch):

Here is a report on what happened:

Report of PG's injury

At the time, it was reported that George would take at least 6 months to start moving after his surgery took place.

George recently talked about his injury and opened up about it. Here is the clip:

There is no telling what Paul George's career could've looked like if it wasn't for this injury. It must have been a very tough time for George both mentally and physically in terms of his recovery.

