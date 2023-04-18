Why is Scott Foster nicknamed ‘The Extender’ by NBA fans? Looking at controversies he has faced

Scott Foster, also known as "The Extender," will officiate Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers. Suns fans are not too happy about this since Foster is not a big fan of Chris Paul, their point guard.

Paul has lost the last 13 games Foster has officiated, which is why many Suns fans are pessimistic about their chances in the second game of the series. Furthermore, Paul has a 2-17 record when Foster officiates the game.

A few other basketball stars have complained about the NBA referee, including James Harden and Paul Pierce. Fans have even signed a petition to remove the official from the basketball league.

Scott Foster was reportedly very closed to a disgraced NBA referee

Scott Foster is nicknamed "The Extender" due to his ability to extend the series to six or seven games. Rumors have it that the NBA lets Foster officiate whenever they need two teams to play more games in the series.

When Foster officiates, a team that is down in the series usually wins the game. The NBA benefits from this by getting additional games on the schedule, which also means that there is more revenue.

Foster is known for extending the series in the NBA playoffs (Image via Getty Images)

Back in the 2022 Eastern Conference semifinals, the Milwaukee Bucks had a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics. Scott Foster officiated Game 6 and the Celtics ended up winning it.

A similar situation happened just a few weeks later. Foster was assigned to officiate Game 4 between the Celtics and the Miami Heat. The Heat had a 2-1 lead in the series, but ended up losing Game 4.

Both of these series went to seven games and were won by Boston.

Foster's games have been quite controversial (Image via Getty Images)

Another great example of Foster's impact is from the 2018 Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets. The controversial NBA referee officiated games 1 and 7 of the series, and both were won by the Warriors.

His officiating was so controversial that the Rockets even filed a formal complaint to the NBA about the last game. It's also important to note that Chris Paul, Scott Foster's nemesis, was with the Rockets at the time.

Taylor Rooks @TaylorRooks I asked Chris Paul about the officiating - specifically that delay of game call. He named Scott Foster as says he knows he’ll get fined.



A passionate response that includes “that shit don’t make no sense...we could have won the game” I asked Chris Paul about the officiating - specifically that delay of game call. He named Scott Foster as says he knows he’ll get fined.A passionate response that includes “that shit don’t make no sense...we could have won the game” https://t.co/w2MpKr3Uyr

What makes the situation even worse is Foster's ties to Tim Donaghy, a disgraced NBA referee. Donaghy was sentenced to 15 months in prison for a betting scandal that he's made more than $300,000 from.

Between October 2006 and April 2007, Scott "The Extender" Foster received 134 phone calls from Donaghy. He called Foster more than any other referee, and he did it while betting on NBA games.

