Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's OKC Thunder are better than Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook's teams

Since relocating from Seattle, the Oklahoma City Thunder have become known for assembling talented, young teams. The franchise appears to have cultivated another promising generation of players.

Ad

Oklahoma City's roster includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. This situation may feel familiar, as the Thunder previously had a promising lineup with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. That core never secured a championship.

Despite a sense of déjà vu, the Thunder appear to be on a different path this time. The front office seems to have learned from past mistakes. Previously, Durant and Westbrook led the team to an NBA Finals appearance and four conference finals. However, the duo lacked sufficient support, surrounded by aging players and an imperfect roster.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gilgeous-Alexander's team emphasizes teamwork and features a roster filled with young talent. The oldest player on the team is Alex Caruso.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In 2019, the front office took a significant risk by trading Westbrook and Paul George to focus on building for the future. Unlike the era of Durant and Westbrook, where one player was expected to take the lead, the current team functions more cohesively. Even with a star like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the roster, the focus is on teamwork and depth.

Ad

The acquisition of Isaiah Hartenstein in the offseason highlights the front office's proactive decision-making. Chet Holmgren's injury history prompted the front office to find a reliable center. This move aims to maintain team structure and playing style throughout the season.

Though this team hasn't reached the NBA or conference finals like its predecessors, they are getting closer. Last season, they finished first in the Western Conference. They are on track to repeat this feat, a success not seen since the Durant, Harden and Westbrook era.

Ad

The team also has more than three first-round picks in the 2025 NBA draft. This provides an opportunity to add another wave of young talent and build a formidable future.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an MVP front-runner & Thunder hope to make a deep playoff run

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues his meteoric rise. The Canadian star has been a revelation these past few seasons and is a front-runner to win this season's MVP award.

Ad

Nikola Jokic is at the top of the MVP ladder, with averages of 29.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game. However, Gilgeous-Alexander is not far behind, averaging 32.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 6.1 apg.

He had two games with over 50 points and four with over 40 points this season. Additionally, he ranks third in the NBA for steals per game and second among guards in blocks.

With Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge, the Thunder aim for a deep playoff run this season. After a second-round exit last year, the team is better equipped to compete in the West.

Despite the playoffs remaining a challenge for the young squad, last season's experience and new additions should fuel a deep playoff push.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback