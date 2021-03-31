Why Steph Curry to the Lakers makes little sense and is ultimately an improbable move

During the All-Star game, fans got a taste of what a move of Steph Curry to the Lakers would look like when the point guard donned the same jersey as LeBron James for the first time.

Despite their NBA Finals battles throughout the years, James has high respect for his former rival and discussed how much he admires Curry's game after the All-Star event in Atlanta. That admiration has re-emerged in recent news from ESPN's Brian Windhorst:

"LeBron has obviously put the full-court press on, not the full-court press, but LeBron has obviously begun the recruiting of Steph, just in the event that he wouldn't extend and that somehow he would become a free agent and that the Lakers would have a swing at him."

While the discussion of Steph Curry to the Lakers seems unrealistic right now, it has garnered a lot of interest across NBA news and the league's fanbase.

This could be in part due to the dreams of what a series between the Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers would look like. While the Nets have a superteam in Harden, Irving, and Durant, the Lakers can make their own with LeBron, Davis, and Curry.

At the moment though, it is purely a dream. In this article, we will address the nature of a deal that would move Steph Curry to the Lakers and why it is unlikely to happen.

LeBron James trying to bring Steph Curry to the Lakers a dream rather than reality

Who would've guessed that the Brooklyn Nets could put together a starting lineup of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving? So it's not beyond the realms of possibility that a move of Steph Curry to the Lakers could happen. However, it is highly improbable.

Curry did not sign a contract extension with the Golden State Warriors in the offseason, thus the 7-time All-Star is set to become a free agent in 2022. This means little, though, since it also means he can sign an even bigger contract this summer when the franchise inevitably offers it.

The Warriors' front office will do everything it can to retain the former 2-time MVP who has had his highest scoring year since winning the award, unanimously in 2016.

Without his 'Splash Bro' Klay Thompson, Curry has had to take up the brunt of offensive duties for the Warriors and returned to the court from injury on Monday night, pouring in 32 points.

He has stated over the campaign that he can't wait for Thompson to return from his season-ending achilles injury, while Draymond Green has proven this year that he is still in his prime, certainly on the defensive end.

🇺🇸 Steph Curry is back: 32 points. The #NBA is definitely much more fun when he's on the court



🇮🇹 Steph Curry si ripresenta in campo con 32 punti dopo l’infortunio all’osso sacro da cui non è completamente guarito. Con lui Warriors più... magici #NBA pic.twitter.com/FpQekVEbDv — Davide Chinellato (@dchinellato) March 30, 2021

Therefore, the Warriors have all the necessary pieces to make a title charge once again next season. If they keep Kelly Oubre Jr., they will have a high-scoring sixth man and, if not, will be able to bring in multiple assets for his signature.

Rookie James Wiseman is developing nicely and is the type of traditional center Steve Kerr wanted from their no.2 draft pick.

While Steph Curry's story to the Lakers seems lucrative, it remains far-fetched and not in keeping with who the 3-time champion is as a player and a representative of the Bay Area.

Steph Curry has vast ties to the city of San Francisco, where his charity is based. He has been with the Warriors franchise for 11 and a half seasons and has spoken of his commitment to ending his career there.

Congrats to our co-founder @stephencurry30 for being named a 2021 #NAACPImageAwards recipient of The Jackie Robinson Sports Award, which is presented to individuals in sports for their achievement in athletics and contributions to youth, social justice, and community involvement.

While neither player is averse to a superteam, LeBron James is currently in one with Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond. Meanwhile, Steph Curry won two championships with KD and Klay Thompson.

This story belongs on fan forums rather than in the boardrooms.