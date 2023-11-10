For much of his 15-year NBA career, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors has sported braces to reinforce his ankles. It is not at all surprising, considering how ankle injuries once threatened to end his basketball career.

During his early years in the NBA, the former Davidson College standout had a reputation for missing an extensive number of games because of ankle issues, some of which required surgery.

The injuries were occurring so frequently that it was initially thought that his career would go the way of many talented players whose careers were cut short because of chronic injuries.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That all changed, however, when he decided to use a special ankle brace called ZAMST A2-DX, which has been credited with helping him prevent sustaining injuries.

Stephen Curry uses it for both his ankles to prevent his feet from sliding forward and his ankles from rolling inward or outward.

In a recent YouTube video, foot doctor Zach Thomas explained why "Chef Curry" has to wear the specialized ankle brace.

He said:

“In Steph Curry's case, he's completely torn multiple ankle ligaments over the course of years multiple times [so he needs the support he needs for his ankles].”

Check out the video below, beginning at 1:28:

Sure enough, since making use of his unique gear, Curry has gotten fewer issues on his once problematic ankles. He has helped the Warriors win four NBA titles while establishing himself as the best shooter in league history.

Also making use of the ankle gear that Stephen Curry has is Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young.

Stephen Curry says playing with Chris Paul is ‘mad fun’

Stephen Curry and Chris Paul playing together was deemed impossible in seasons past but here they are doing their thing together and having early success at it.

"CP3" joined the Warriors in the offseason after being traded from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Jordan Poole and other assets.

Initially, many had a difficult time putting their head around the idea of Paul playing in Golden State but Curry welcomed it and considered it as going to be "mad fun".

Curry said:

“The summary is it’s mad fun…. In certain runs this summer, he was calling out stuff he had been scouting against for years. It kinda became the joke of different looks that he knew that were coming. It’s pretty seamless, to be honest.”

Expand Tweet

And it has been seamless for the most part for the Warriors early in the 2023-24 NBA season. The team currently has a 6-3 record with Curry and Paul doing what they do best.

Curry leads the team in scoring with 30 points a game while Paul is the Warriors’ top assist man with 7.3 dimes per contest.

The Warriors next play on Saturday against the visiting Cleveland Cavalier (3-5).