Why is Tacko Fall not in the NBA? Real reason explored

Tacko Fall was a household name as one of the tallest NBA players. He stands at 7-foot-6 without shoes. His wingspan was measured at 8-2, the longest in the history of the NBA combine. His standing reach is 10-2.

Where is Tacko Fall?

Tacko Fall plays for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers in China. He signed a one-year deal with the Chinese team in August 2022. He averaged 14.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in one season with the Flying Tigers.

Fall played four seasons at the University of Central Florida, leading the Knights to an NCAA Tournament appearance in his senior season. UCF lost to Duke and Zion Williamson in the second round 77-76.

The Senegalese player was an undrafted free agent out of UCF. He played for the Boston Celtics from 2019-21. He appeared in 24 games with the Celtics. He also played for their G League affiliate Maine Red Claws, averaging 12.9 ppg and 11.4 rpg in 29 games.

Fall was then signed by the Cleveland Cavaliers on a two-way contract. He appeared in 11 games with the Cavs during the 2021-22 season. Fall also played for team’s G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, averaging 15.8 ppg and 10.9.

Tacko Fall struggled to find a foothold in the NBA despite his production in the G League. He averaged 3.8, 2.6 and 1.1 ppg in his three seasons of limited action in the NBA.

Fall then chose to pursue a more lucrative contract in China rather than continue on a G League salary without much action in the NBA.

What kept Tacko Fall from being a success in the NBA?

Tacko Fall struggled as a defender in the NBA due to his slow foot speed and lack of agility with his size. Fall does not have the shooting range that is highly coveted in today’s league. Fall has only taken two 3-pointers in his NBA/G League career, going 1-for-2.

Fall’s inability to defend multiple positions and limited offensive game is why he struggled to secure a NBA roster spot. Fall is 27 years old and could still get another chance in his professional career if he continues to pursue basketball. His stock will only improve if he can expand his offensive game.

