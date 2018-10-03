6 reasons why the Lakers are more than just LeBron James

Mazhar Gadiwala FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 59 // 03 Oct 2018, 18:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can LeBron James create his own legacy?

The King is in the City of Angels, ladies and gentlemen! "Hollywood" could not have written a better script than this. LeBron James is all ready to play in the Western Conference for the first time in his career in the famous Laker purple and gold.

LeBron has joined a team rich in history being the second most decorated team in the NBA with 16 championships to its name. The Los Angeles Lakers have had so many great players in the past with Kobe Bryant being the last one to hang up his boots. As LeBron will walk into Staples Center night in, night out, he will see those banners hanging and the great legends' jerseys hanging knowing that he can create his own legacy and bring back the NBA title to Los Angeles.

LeBron James proved that age is not a factor as his efficiency was through the roof with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. He carried the Cavs on his shoulders for most of the season and took them to the NBA finals where LeBron met his match as his team got steamrolled by an all-star Golden State Warriors side. LeBron was tired of carrying the burden of an ageing Cleveland team that featured only Kevin Love who was an all-star.

Joining the Lakers made sense for LeBron as he signed a three year contract with the organisation.

But are the Lakers more than just a one-man team with LeBron? There are multiple reasons to suggest that the Lakers are more than just LeBron James.

#1 Signing of free agents like JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley and Rajon Rondo

McGee (#7) and Rondo (#9) will be pivotal to the Lakers' success this season

Not only did the Lakers back office do an incredible job in clearing cap space to pick up LeBron James but they also managed to acquire some great experienced talent in free agency in the offseason.

The Lakers acquired JaVale McGee from the Golden State Warriors. McGee is going to be an important starter for the Lakers in the 2018-19 season. He is a physical presence with a great touch around the rim. He is a blocking machine making him a force to reckon with. His championship winning experiences with the Warriors will be handy if the Lakers are to make the playoffs this season.

The Lakers also managed to gain the services of the seasoned veteran, Rajon Rondo. Rondo is one of the best students of the game and his passing is second to none. Rondo can slot into the starting playmaking, point guard role for the Lakers. Rondo will have another important role apart from being a facilitator and that will be to nurture the young, budding star, Lonzo Ball.

The acquisitions of Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley have added more depth to the Lakers. Lance Stephenson and Beasley will come in handy over the long 82 game season and in the post-season if they Lakers do make the playoffs.

1 / 6 NEXT