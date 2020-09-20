Why it's unfair to blame Kawhi Leonard for the LA Clippers' disastrous exit from the 2020 NBA Playoffs

After they were defeated by the Denver Nuggets in the second round, the LA Clippers, and especially Kawhi Leonard, have received a lot of criticism from the NBA community as a whole.

After being deemed as the favorites to win it all this year, it was extremely disappointing for many fans to see the franchise sink in just the Western Conference semi-finals. Needless to say, the LA Clippers underperformed massively in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

However, LA Clippers' star Kawhi Leonard has been treated unfairly, with many media personnel even claiming he's no longer in the top ten players in the NBA. With all these statements being thrown around, it's fair to say that the hate has gone too far.

To clear this air of complete madness, we are here to remind all of what really happened to the LA Clippers during the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Kawhi Leonard was better than you remember

Kawhi Leonard had a dominant post-season for the LA Clippers

Yes, it's true that Kawhi Leonard had just 14 points in Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets but that alone does not make him a bad player.

A single bad game has seemingly overshadowed an absolutely dominant post season, where Kawhi Leonard averaged 29.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting a stellar 50.8% from the field.

Advertisement

On nights where no one else seemed to be playing at their best, especially in the first round, Kawhi Leonard silenced his opposition, beating them into submission with his greatness.

Even a superstar can only carry a team for so long.

The LA Clippers were unable to support their superstar

Paul George failed to step up on too many occasions for the LA Clippers

This includes Paul George as well. The 30-year-old's constant inefficiency was abysmal enough to question his superstar status in many peoples' minds, and justifiably so.

There were too many nights where Marcus Morris was the second-best player for the LA Clippers after Kawhi Leonard. And while Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell occasionally put in good performances, it just wasn't enough to take them any further.

With no support from his team whatsoever, it was merely a matter of time before the LA Clippers' star collapsed.

What do the LA Clippers need to do?

DThe LA Clippers need to increase their team chemistry

Many have suggested firing head coach Doc Rivers but that would simply be foolish.

If the LA Clippers truly believe that their current roster can win an NBA championship, they must build chemistry between the players. Many times, you could see the lack of belief in one another, and that was also a part of their eventual downfall.

Pat Bev is the little dog in the fence, and all he does is bark. As soon as the owner opens the gate, he runs back on the porch. I'll take Dame Lillard over Pat Bev and Paul George any day. pic.twitter.com/6KxWHi8qGO — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 16, 2020

However, we also believe the franchise would benefit from trading for at least two more role players who could contribute on both ends and who have proven themselves in the playoffs.

With most of their roster either within or past their prime, the LA Clippers need to find a way to win an NBA championship sooner rather than later.

Also Read: NBA News Update: Huge boost for Boston Celtics as Gordon Hayward returns for Game 3, Dwayne Wade pumped as Miami Heat look to go 3-0 up