Will Bruce Brown re-sign with Denver Nuggets this offseason? Exploring former Nets swingman's $13 million contract and earning potential

Bruce Brown has been an important part of the Denver Nuggets rotation this season. However, the 26-year-old guard could enter unrestricted free agency this summer should he opt out of the final year of his current contract.

Brown currently has a player option for the 2023-24 NBA season worth $6.8 million. Yet, after helping Denver to the NBA Finals, interest could be high in his services. This year, the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception projects to be around $12.2 million, so, assuming Brown receives offers for the full MLE, he could instantly double his earning potential.

Unfortunately, the Denver Nuggets are a tax-paying team and, as such, will only have the Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception at their disposal, worth $5 million - $1.8 million less than Brown's current deal.

Of course, winning a championship could entice Bruce Brown Jr. to remain with the Nuggets next season before entering unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2024.

The issue is the new Collective Bargaining Agreement comes into full effect that summer, so teams will likely be more judicial with how they allocate their cap space.

Brown has participated in 80 regular-season games this season, averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting at a 48.3% clip from the field and 35.8% from deep. There will be multiple teams that find Brown's level of production as an off-ball scoring threat enticing - both this season and the next.

Yet, players often lean into signing new deals after a productive season, so it's likely that we see the Denver Nuggets guard opt out of his current contract this summer.

Denver Nuggets take commanding NBA Finals lead

On June 9, the Denver Nuggets won their third game of the NBA Finals, defeating the Miami Heat 108-95. They were led by a Nikola Jokic double-double performance, which saw the former MVP register 23 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Nuggets are now one win away from winning their first championship in franchise history.

Aaron Gordon has emerged as an ideal third option for Mike Malone's team after struggling during his time with the Orlando Magic and early tenure in the Mile High City. While Jamal Murray's return to his best has been a significant part of the Denver Nuggets' success.

Still, the Heat aren't going to go away quietly. After an Eastern Conference Finals that saw Erik Spoelstra's team dispatch the Boston Celtics in seven games - winning the first three of them in emphatic fashion - you can't count Miami out until it's over.

Still, it's quite clear that Nikola Jokic is the best player on the planet right now. And, usually, the team with the best player ends up winning. Game five of the NBA Finals will take place in Denver's Ball Arena on Monday, June 12, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

