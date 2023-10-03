Will Draymond Green play preseason game vs Lakers? Ankle injury details explored

Draymond Green suffered an ankle injury during a pickup game earlier this week at the Chase Center and is projected to miss three to six weeks before he returns. The 33-year-old will be spending a few of his regular games in rehab and won’t be playing against the LA Lakers on Saturday, when Golden State begins its five-game preseason schedule.

The injury is not a high-ankle sprain.

The Warriors will play the first game of their regular season against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 24.

The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year talked to Marc J. Spears from Andscape about the injury:

“I dodged a bullet and learned that today by the way it’s (positively) reacting. Even with an MRI, you don’t see the trend of it immediately. The swelling is down.”

Green is one of the most important pieces for the Warriors’ success this season. He leads his team in defensive assignments and has established himself as a vocal leader. The Warriors will suffer defensively and with team chemistry in his absence.

Draymond Green hilariously calls Chris Paul an "a**hole"

After initial concerns about whether Draymond Green and Chris Paul could become good teammates and that it seemed like a bad idea to put them together, it seems like they are going to be fine. In a recent conversation with CBS Sports, Green hilariously called Paul an a**hole, while also giving the ultimate compliment to his new teammate.

“If you’ve ever watched Chris compete, he’s kind of an a**hole," Green said. "He may say the same thing about me, and that’s OK. But he’s also one of the most competitive guys that I’ve played against over my 11 years in this league. I’m also an extremely competitive guy, and I’m not backing down from anyone. He’s not backing down from anyone.”

Green also added that in terms of influence on a team, Paul’s presence couldn’t be put under numbers. Green said that he was looking forward to learning from the Point God.

Paul has played 18 seasons with five different teams and looking for his first championship with the Dubs. If anything, given his experience, Paul’s influence on the Warriors’ offense and the young players is going to be phenomenal.