“Javale needs to be retired by Lakers” – Draymond Green advocating Kevon Looney’s jersey retirement has NBA fans reacting hilariously

Draymond Green has been quite vocal about various basketball-related matters, but his opinions have sometimes stirred up controversy among fans who don't necessarily agree with him. Recently, the accomplished four-time champion took to sharing his perspective on an interesting topic - whether the Golden State Warriors should retire Kevon Looney's jersey number.

The act of retiring a player's number serves as a remarkable way to honor exceptional athletes who've made significant contributions during their time with a team. Typically, this distinction is reserved for star players who have left an indelible mark.

Nevertheless, there are instances where players like Nick Collison have seen their jerseys retired by teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, a gesture that celebrated Collison's remarkable commitment to a single franchise over his 13-year NBA journey.

On Instagram, Green shared a post that hints at the Warriors potentially retiring Looney's jersey number.

Green shared his take on Instagram

Upon seeing this, fans reacted hilariously, talking about how other franchises should retire a jersey number by a role player. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

There's a chance that Looney gets his jersey retired, as long as he doesn't get traded or leaves the Warriors. His impressive performance for the Golden State team has been nothing short of outstanding and pivotal as it played a crucial role in the Warriors' 2022 NBA title victory.

Draymond Green's contributions

Golden State Warriors Media Day

Draymond Green has played his entire career for the Warriors and is looking forward to playing four more years with the organization. Green's contributions have been instrumental in securing four championship titles for the Warriors.

While Green may not be the team's most prolific offensive player, his influence and role on the team have been pivotal in molding the franchise into the powerhouse it is today. Alongside luminaries like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, Green's presence has been integral in making the Warriors a formidable and resilient contender on the court.

Fans are looking forward to seeing the defensive forward end his career with the Warriors and be honored by the organization.

