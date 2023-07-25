"They got basketball leagues too right?" - Draymond Green is rethinking his Warriors extension after hearing about Kylian Mbappe's $700 million deal

The deal that Saudi Arabian soccer club Al Hilal offered French superstar Kylian Mbappe was heard around the world, which caused NBA stars like Draymond Green to show a bit of interest in playing in Saudi Arabia.

At the start, it was only LeBron James who jokingly showed interest in playing for Saudi if he gets an offer, now Green has joined the fun.

Mbappe was reportedly offered over $700 million to play for Al Hilal for one year. Although nothing has been official yet, there's a chance that Mbappe could agree to play for them with the incredible offer that's been shown to him.

Green wasted no time and quickly asked if Saudi has any basketball leagues:

"They got basketball leagues too right?" Green tweeted. "I don’t [think] the ink on my contract has dried up yet"

Green recently signed a four-year $100 million deal to return to the Golden State Warriors. This came following the trade that sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards and the Warriors got Chris Paul in return.

Draymond and the Splash Brothers are excited for next season as they try to make a return to the NBA Finals.

Chris Paul thinks him playing with Draymond Green will make a huge problem in the league

The Warriors are expected to be a problem in the Western Conference next season as their big three have remained intact. Additionally, they added a future Hall of Famer to the mix, creating an interesting dynamic on both ends of the floor.

Paul was asked about what he thinks about playing with stars like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Interestingly, he shared his excitement to play alongside Draymond Green:

"I'm excited." Paul said when asked how he feels playing for the Warriors. "I think Steph said it too. I even said it when it happened. It's going to take some getting used to.

"I think the thing I'm most excited about is the fuidness that the team plays with. I think when you compete against a team for so long and so hard, that you have to have some type of appreciation for them, and the way that they play, and the way they share the ball and the selflessness of all the different guys on the team.

"Yeah, Draymond... I feel sorry for the other teams that's got to play against the both of us because he's always been very vocal as I am and I've always thrived with guys like that."

With four future Hall of Famers in one team, Golden State could cause a lot of problems on both ends of the floor for next season.

