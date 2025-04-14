Will Paul George and Joel Embiid have any takers at all? Examining if 76ers should lean on another year with the big 3

The Philadelphia 76ers' Big Three of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey was a huge flop this season. George went to Philly in hopes of helping Embiid and Maxey dominate the Eastern Conference. However, due to injury problems, the Sixers' Big Three never really reached full force.

For the majority of the season, Embiid was out of action due to a knee injury that he had been harboring since the previous season. His participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics didn't help his condition at all, which resulted in him missing a big chunk of the first half of the 2024-25 season. Ultimately, the Sixers' big man was ruled out due to a mandatory surgery he needed to get for his knee.

Then there's George, who tried to remain available for Philly but couldn't overcome injury woes. Last March, after 41 games of playing this season, the Sixers announced that George's season was over due to a left adductor muscle injury and a left knee injury.

With all that in mind, the big question now would be, should the Philadelphia 76ers keep Joel Embiid and Paul George? While no statements have been made by the Sixers organization, there are a plethora of rumors roaming around stating that either Embiid or George is likely to be shipped away during the offseason.

When healthy, Embiid and George are still two of the best players in the NBA. Embiid, especially, is an MVP candidate when he's able to stay on the court. It's very rare to see players of his caliber become available.

However, given their reputation for consistently being injured throughout a season, it will be difficult for the Sixers to find a team that will be willing to gamble on either star. Embiid just had another surgery on his left knee last week.

Another major factor against them is their massive contracts. Emiid is signed to a four-year, $213.2 million deal and will have years remaining next season. George's contract also includes a maximum four-year deal worth $211.5 million.

Is there any team in the league willing to pay that much money for such injury-prone players? Outside of a franchise like the Phoenix Suns, who are in desperate need of a shakeup, it's tough to think of any others.

That's why it's more likely than not that the trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey will still be together next season, given the difficulty the Sixers organization might have finding a team for their two injured stars.

Paul George remains optimistic for next season

Despite the drawbacks the Philadelphia 76ers faced, Paul George seems to be looking forward to next season. Assuming that the Sixers don't trade him this offseason, George believes that his team can win championships with their current lineup.

"I think we can be a team in the future that can compete for a championship," George said. "Beyond health, I think we will need continuity, identity, I think that's exactly what we need to find as a team."

Given those statements, it doesn't seem like the Sixers' front office has declared anything about trading George nor Joel Embiid. However, fans should take this with a grain of salt. With rumors and speculations floating around, it's still a possibility for the All-Star duo to be playing for different teams next season.

