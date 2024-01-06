Winnie Harlow and Jade Jones join fan campaign for boyfriends Kyle Kuzma, Tyrese Haliburton to be named NBA All-Stars

Kyle Kuzma and Tyrese Haliburton are among the players that have a good chance of making it to the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. Especially the superstar of the Indiana Pacers, who is having an MVP-caliber year so far, putting up impressive numbers.

As we are getting closer to the end of the voting process, Kuzma and Haliburton's girlfriends have joined the race to help their boyfriends get selected for the All-Star Game.

Both Winnie Harlow and Jade Jones took to social media to urge fans to vote for their boyfriends. Harlow and Jones posted a story on their respective Instagram accounts.

Haliburton leads the way in the Eastern Conference guards voting and is expected to be among the 24 players that will play in Indianapolis.

Kyle Kuzma and Tyrese Haliburton's stats in the 2023-24 NBA season

Kyle Kuzma and Tyrese Haliburton have been playing at a very high level since the start of the season. Kuzma has been one of the best players for the struggling Washington Wizards with averages of 22.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 4.3 apg, on 35.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Kuzma has played in 33 of the Wizards' first 34 games, with Washington struggling to maintain a playoff push with six wins and 28 losses. The Wizards are on the verge of another losing season and Kuzma could be traded to another team heading into the February 8 trade deadline.

Per the reports, the Wizards will aim for multiple draft picks (first round) to agree to a deal to send Kuzma to another team. Based on his current performance, we should expect a lot of teams to show interest in landing him.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton is having an MVP-caliber year and has helped the Indiana Pacers maintain a top-four push in the East.

Haliburton has appeared in 30 of the Pacers' first 34 games and has averages of 24.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg and 12.7 apg, on 40.8 percent from beyond the arc. He also led Indiana to the Championship Game of the NBA In-Season Tournament, where they lost to the LA Lakers.

"Some guys have the ability to deliver the ball and create confidence in the guy they are throwing it to. Tyrese is one of these guys and has this natural gift," Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said on Haliburton leading the league in assists, via CBS Sports.

Tyrese Haliburton has created a great duo with Myles Turner and the Pacers' young core looks ready to become the NBA's pleasant surprise en route to a deep playoff run.

"I feel like we have one of the best pick-and-roll duos in the NBA and we can keep growing on," the All-Star guard said Friday night, via NBA.com.

Haliburton dished 18 assists in the blowout victory over the Atlanta Hawks (116-150), with the Pacers dishing an incredible 50 assists to set a new franchise record.