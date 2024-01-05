Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | Jan. 5, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers matchup is one of the 14 NBA games scheduled for Friday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being on Nov. 21, 2023, a game that Indiana won 157-152.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 5.

The Hawks hold a 109-96 all-time advantage against the Pacers. As previously mentioned, Indiana won the most recent matchup. Tyrese Haliburton had 37 points, 16 assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block in the win. Trae Young had 38 points, eight assists and three steals in the loss.

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers game is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 5, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game begins at 7 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports SE-ATL. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hawks (+135) vs Pacers (-165)

Spread: Hawks (+3.5) vs Pacers (-3.5)

Total (O/U): Hawks -110 (o263) vs Pacers -110 (u263)

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers preview

The Hawks are 10th in the East with a 14-19 record. In their most recent game against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday, they won 141-138. Jalen Johnson had 28 points in the win. Atlanta is on a two-game win streak and will look to extend it to three.

The Pacers (19-14, fifth in the East) have been one of the most-talked teams in the league because of Haliburton’s rise as a scorer and playmaker. They are currently on a five-game win streak, the longest in the NBA. Indiana defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 142-130 on Wednesday, with Haliburton leading all scorers with 31 points. He also had 12 assists.

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers starting lineups

As per ESPN, the Hawks will be without three players for Friday’s contest. Mouhamed Gueye remains out with a back injury. De’Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation) and Vit Krejci (left shoulder subluxation) are out as well. Coach Quin Snyder should start Young, Dejounte Murray, Saddiq Bey, Johnson and Clint Capela.

Bruce Brown (knee) and Andrew Nembhard (back) are listed as questionable on the Pacers’ injury report. If Brown is deemed unfit to play, expect coach Rick Carlisle to start Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Jalen Smith and Myles Turner.

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers betting tips

Trae Young has an over/under of 29.5 points for the game, which is slightly higher than his season average of 28.2 points. However, both offenses should have a free-flowing game, which should help Young score over 29.5 points.

Tyrese Haliburton has an over/under of 13.5 assists. While that is higher than his season average of 12.7 assists, he had 20 or more assists in two of the past five games. With Haliburton’s playmaking reaching another level this season, expect him to go over 13.5 assists.

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The Pacers are favored at home and rightly so. The Hawks will definitely put up a fight, but it might not be enough to stop Indiana’s win streak. The Pacers should cover the spread for a comprehensive win at home. With two free-flowing offensive teams taking center stage, the team total should go over 263 points.