Wisconsin Badgers vs Baylor Bears Prediction & Match Preview - March 21, 2021 | March Madness 2021

The Baylor Bears handled their first round matchup with ease, securing a 24-point victory over the 16th-seeded Hartford Hawks.

The Bears will now prepare for a meeting with the eighth-seeded Wisconsin Badgers for a place in the Sweet Sixteen. The Badgers started off their March Madness 2021 with a strong 23-point victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Match Details

Fixture: Wisconsin Badgers vs Baylor Bears - March Madness 2021: Round of 32.

Date & Time: Sunday, March 21st, 2021; 2:40 PM ET.

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Wisconsin Badgers Preview

Brad Davison (#34) of the Wisconsin Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers are a perennial contender in March Madness, announcing their presence with a blowout victory over a talented North Carolina team. The Badgers' offense averaged just under 70 points per game, but their defense held strong, allowing only 64 points per outing.

The Wisconsin Badgers have a senior-heavy squad, with many players possessing invaluable experience in the March Madness tournament. If the Badgers are able to lock down the Baylor Bears' offense, they could shock the top-seed and earn a trip to the Sweet Sixteen.

Key Player - Brad Davison

After an incredible showing in the first round, Brad Davison will be called upon once again to shine in the bright lights.

Davison tallied a game-high 29 points on 66.7% shooting and a ridiculous 71% three-point percentage.

The senior guard did it all against North Carolina. But he'll need another big outing on Sunday.

Davison averaged just over ten points per game during the regular season, but he seems to perform best with the season on the line.

Wisconsin Badgers Predicted Lineup

F Aleem Ford, F Tyler Wahl, F Nate Reuvers, G D'mitrik Trice, G Brad Davison.

Baylor Bears Preview

Davion Mitchell (#45) of the Baylor Bears

The Baylor Bears look to be ready for the Final Four, but they will have to get through the Wisconsin Badgers first. The Bears averaged a whopping 84.4 points per game this season, nearly 15 more points per game than that of the Badgers.

The Baylor Bears' offense is led by their sharpshooting guards, Jared Butler and MaCio Teague, but still provides a strong paint presence. They have made an Elite Eight appearance in 2012 but have not reached the Final Four in 61 years.

Key Player - MaCio Teague

With a game-high 22 points in the opening round, MaCio Teague could be key to victory for the Baylor Bears on Sunday.

The senior guard has been on fire lately, averaging 23.4 points in his last five games.

The Baylor Bears have taken notice of Teague's hot hand, feeding him the ball in space and letting his 48% field-goal percentage work to their benefit.

The Wisconsin Badgers will undoubtedly pay close attention to Teague in defense, but the Bears should adjust and prevail.

Baylor Bears Predicted Lineup

G Mark Vital, F Flo Thamba, G MaCio Teague, G Davion Mitchell, G Jared Butler.

Wisconsin vs Baylor Prediction

The Wisconsin Badgers should match up with the Baylor Bears well defensively, as they feature speedy guards and talented bigs.

The Baylor Badgers offense exploded for 85 points in the first round. But the Bears will have the advantage in this matchup. However, the Bears could be in serious danger of an upset if they are kept quiet in offense.

Where to watch the Wisconsin vs Baylor game?

The game will be broadcast live on CBS.