Top 3 possible trade scenarios for Chicago Bulls' Coby White ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

Chicago Bulls' Coby White has floated around in NBA trade rumors and the addition of Lonzo Ball on a four-year deal will likely keep that trend going. White just completed his second season in the NBA and has shown notable promise as a scoring threat at 6'5'".

While Lonzo's addition does not make Coby White's role vanish, it may signal a hesitance to believe that Coby White is the long-term answer alongside Zach LaVine at point guard.

In 2021-22, Coby White averaged 15.1 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from three. One of his primary improvements between years one and two was his playmaking, as he tallied just 2.7 assists per night in his rookie campaign.

I'd say those are solid enough numbers for substantial money to be on the table come restricted free agency.

No front office enjoys seeing assets, especially former lottery picks, walk away with no return. If Chicago believes White might be offered starter money when he hits the open market, then I would expect them to entertain trade offers.

Here are three trade packages involving Coby White that I think make sense for both sides.

#3 Coby White & Alize Johnson for Maxi Kleber, Tyrell Terry, & DAL 2022 1st

Maxi Kleber constests Coby White's layup attempt

The Dallas Mavericks have been searching for a dynamic scoring guard to pair with their young superstar Luka Doncic. Coby White could be that guy for them with his ability to put the ball in the basket and therefore ease the load on Doncic.

In an attempt to maintain a bit of front court depth and to make salaries work, I also have Dallas receiving Alize Johnson. Outside of Doncic and the often hobbled Kristaps Porzingis, Coby White could quickly become the most promising young offensive player on their roster.

From the Chicago Bulls' perspective, adding front-court depth would be ideal behind sophomore Patrick Williams. Maxi Kleber is capable of providing minutes at either the four or the five positions and would supply some much-needed interior defense to the Bulls.

With Coby White out of the picture, the Bulls would be able to bring along former Stanford product Tyrell Terry. With a multitude of other offensive hubs in Chicago, an ideal off-ball role for Terry could be his path to becoming a rotational player.

Kleber and Terry alone may be enough to get this deal done, likely depending on how each front office feels about the potential of both Coby White and Terry. Since Coby White seems to have believers around the league in his ceiling as a high-level scorer, I included a lottery-protected 2022 Los Angeles Clippers 1st owned by Dallas as well.

Edited by Rohit Mishra