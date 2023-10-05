WNBA Finals 2023: Dates, schedule, team starters, prediction and more

The defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty are the two teams left to battle it out for WNBA supremacy this season. They begin their best-of-five finals series this weekend.

Las Vegas ended the regular season with the best record in the league at 34-6, a new WNBA record for wins. The Aces continue to be dominant in the playoffs, sweeping their way in the first two rounds. They blanked the Chicago Sky in the opening round, 2-0, then lorded it over the Dallas Wings in the semifinals, 3-0, to make their way back to the Big Dance.

The Liberty, meanwhile, significantly improved this season, winning 32 games, double that from the previous year, and only having eight losses to finish with the second-best record in the league behind the Aces. They have been relatively unscathed in the playoffs, losing just one game to the Connecticut Sun in the semifinals heading into the finals.

In the about-to-start WNBA finals, the Aces are looking to make it back-to-back titles to further solidify their standing as the best team in the league right now and in the foreseeable future. New York, one of the league’s pioneer teams is out to win its first-ever WNBA title.

Match details: (1) Las Vegas Aces vs. (2) New York Liberty

Game 1: Liberty at Aces

Date & Time: Sunday, Oct. 8 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Odds: Aces -5 | O/U: 172

Game 2: Liberty at Aces, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Game 3: Aces at Liberty, Sunday, Oct. 15, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Game 4*: Aces at Liberty, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Game 5*: Liberty at Aces, Friday, Oct. 20, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN

*If necessary

Las Vegas Aces predicted WNBA finals starters

A’ja Wilson

Chelsea Gray

Kelsey Plum

Jackie Young

Kiah Stokes

Key player: A’ja Wilson

Six-year veteran A’ja Wilson will remain the focal point of the Aces’ attack. She has been solid on both ends of the court all-season and is poised to sustain that in the finals. The 27-year-old played all 40 games in the regular season, averaging 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. In the playoffs, she has been more potent with numbers of 25.8 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 3.2 bpg and 1.6 spg.

New York Liberty predicted WNBA final starters

Breanna Stewart

Jonquel Jones

Sabrina Ionescu

Betnijah Laney

Courtney Vandersloot

Key player: Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart, as expected became a game-changer for New York upon her arrival this season. She has posted 23 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals in the regular season. The two-time WNBA champion was rewarded for it as she was handed her second MVP award this season. In the playoffs, she has shown no let-up in leading the Liberty with norms of 19.8 points, nine rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.2 steals.

Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty: Match prediction

The Aces remain a favorite to win back-to-back WNBA titles but the Liberty may actually take this one. They successfully held their own against Las Vegas in the regular season and defeated the Aces on their home turf to win the 2023 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. New York is very explosive and has the pieces to counter the star-studded crew of Las Vegas. If Liberty get early momentum and an advantage in the series, they may go all the way.