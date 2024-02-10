“Y’all get to know him soon”: D’Angelo Russell, LeBron James hype up growing consensus around Lakers signing Spencer Dinwiddie

Amid speculations that the LA Lakers could sign Spencer Dinwiddie, the buyout candidate and pending free agent was seen sitting next to Lakers GM Rob Pelinka on Friday. He was spotted during the Lakers' victory against the New Orleans Pelicans in Los Angeles. The incident fueled rumors of Dinwiddie signing with the Lakers.

Various Lakers players, including D'Angelo Russell, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, expressed their interest in LA acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie.

“I’m a fan, but ya’ll get to know him soon,” Russell said.

“Playmaking, another ball handler, another shot-maker. Another guy, another veteran,” LeBron James said when asked what Dinwiddie would bring. “Anytime you can add a veteran with that ability, it helps. So we'll see what happens.”

Spencer Dinwiddie was seen walking toward Lakers locker room

The Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers are reported to be the two teams Spencer Dinwiddie is interested in. While Dallas can pay him up to around $5.3 million, the Lakers are limited to $1.5 million.

Dinwiddie played his final game as a Brooklyn Net against the Mavericks on Tuesday. He attended Dallas' victory against the New York Knicks on Thursday in Madison Square Garden. There, he spoke with Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, and sat by the team's bench.

On Friday, Dinwiddie attended the Lakers' win against the New Orleans Pelicans in Los Angeles. He sat next to Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and agent Jason Glushon.

Spencer Dinwiddie was also seen walking toward the Lakers locker room with Rob Pelinka after the game. When asked if he interacted with Dinwiddie, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said:

"I just smelled some great brisket in our food room."

This may have been a hint toward the Lakers' stance on acquiring Dinwiddie, and further fueled the rumors of the veteran guard choosing the Lakers over the Mavericks.

Dinwiddie averaged 12.6 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 48 games with the Nets this season, shooting 39.1% from the floor, including 32.0% from the beyond the arc and 78.1 percent on free throws.

His veteran skills and playmaking abilities could make him a good addition to the LA Lakers roster as a backup point guard. Spencer Dinwiddie is a solid ball-handler and scorer who can provide quality minutes off the bench. He can also start in a pinch if needed, possibly making him a valuable asset to have.

