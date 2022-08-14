"You ain’t gonna work at one of my companies, you little punk" - Shaquille O'Neal issues serious warning for his future son-in-laws

Former LA Lakers and Miami Heat superstar Shaquille O'Neal has often made controversial comments on his podcast. The four-time NBA champion isn't one to pull his punches, especially when talking about his children, as he is extremely protective of his daughters.

On The Big Podcast, the three-time Finals MVP spoke about how his daughters are wary of bringing boys home as they don't want them to meet Shaq. Diesel, however, has made it clear that there will be no handouts as Shaq would not let one of his companies employ any of his future sons-in-law.

"You ain’t gonna work at one of my companies, you little punk," Shaquille O'Neal said.

O’Neal has three daughters, Me’ahra, Taahirah, and Amirah. Taahirah was born in 1996 to his ex-girlfriend Yardbourgh. He shares Me’ahra and Amirah O’Neal with his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson.

The former Orlando Magic superstar also infamously said that his daughters were allowed to live with him longer than his sons. This is because of his inherent feeling of being protective and supportive of his girls more than his boys.

Shaq's two sons have also consistently featured on the airwaves, with his oldest son, Shareef O'Neal, representing the LA Lakers in the Summer League this year. Shareef subsequently went on to receive a six-figure contract from G League team Ignite.

Shaquille O'Neal's business ventures

Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks - Game Three

Shaquille O'Neal is reported to have a net worth of over $400 million. He has amassed a massive fortune through his time on the court and from endorsements during and after his playing career in the NBA. Diesel is reported to have earned nearly $300 million through NBA contracts.

O'Neal's business model centers around him investing heavily in food chains and franchises throughout the globe. Some of the biggest companies that he has invested in are the likes of Five Guys, Krispy Kreme and Papa John's. Shaq has been on the board of Papa John's since 2019.

The four-time NBA champion founded Big Chicken in Las Vegas, a chicken sandwich company that has 10 outlets and is reportedly looking to expand to cities in Canada like Toronto and within the US as well.

O'Neal has always spoken about how he doesn't have great business acumen but surrounds himself with the right people and knows who to employ. This has helped him build an empire for his children and grandchildren.

While many of the players in the league go broke five years into their retirement, Shaq has made it a point to grow his empire with not only his business ventures but also his interest in the music and movie industry.

