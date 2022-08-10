“You can argue he was a better defender than LeBron, I think you’re wrong” - Nick Wright says Michael Jordan having a DPOY award doesn’t move him, says MJ’s finals record is not relevant to him

Michael Jordan is considered the greatest player to ever play in the NBA. He was a fantastic two-way player who completely dominated his opponents during his prime. But most importantly, he was a winner.

LeBron James, who will soon enter his 20th season, is trying to chase Jordan and become the number one player. However, this will be extremely difficult as the 6-time NBA champion has achieved a lot in only 15 years in the league.

Nick Wright, one of LeBron's biggest fans, doesn't think that Jordan is a better defender than the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Here's what he said on his "What's Wright" podcast:

"The idea that because Michael Jordan has a Defensive Player of the Year award, that he was a better defender than LeBron... You can argue he was a better defender than LeBron, I think you're wrong, but you can make that argument."

What Wright didn't point out, however, is that Michael Jordan was selected to the All-Defensive team in nine of his 15 seasons in the league. That right there could be a difference maker.

LeBron James almost won the prestigious defensive award in 2013

LeBron James' third year with the Miami Heat was incredible. The superstar won the MVP award after averaging 26.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game. He also shot 56.5% from the field and 40.6% from the 3-point line, which sounds amazing.

James won his second championship that year, but what he didn't win was the Defensive Player of the Year award. The superstar is a fantastic two-way player who averaged 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Unfortunately, LeBron James finished second in DPOY voting as Marc Gasol won the prestigious award. James finished with 149 total points, while the winner had 212.

Nick Wright spoke about this as well, comparing James' 2013 season to Michael Jordan:

"But the fact that Michael won it in the late 80s and LeBron came in second, was three votes short of winning it in 2013, that doesn't move me, that's not resonant."

James' season has been incredible and it would have been amazing if he had won the award. Unfortunately, things didn't work out for him perfectly and he will most likely retire without winning the award for being the best defender in the league.

Michael Jordan's NBA Finals record was flawless

Michael Jordan was 6-0 in the NBA Finals and he was fantastic on the biggest stage of his career. In 35 games in the finals, Jordan averaged an impressive 33.6 points per game.

As flawless as it is, Jordan's record in the finals is not good enough for Nick Wright.

"Michael Jordan never losing in the finals has never been as relevant to me as is to other people because the guy played 15 seasons in the league and won six titles, so he lost at some point," Wright pointed out. "There were losses they just came earlier than later."

While Wright's comments made sense as Jordan had trouble beating the Detroit Pistons early in his career, it's still ridiculous to portray his finals record in a negative light.

