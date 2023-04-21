“You can get away with it”- Charles Barkley has a hilarious suggestion after James Harden was ejected in Game 3

Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden was ejected late in the third quarter of the Sixers’ 102-97 Game 3 win over Brooklyn on Thursday night. This came after Harden hit Nets wing Royce O’Neale in the groin area. The ejection was deemed controversial by many as Harden’s star teammate Joel Embiid was involved in a similar incident earlier in the game. This came when Embiid kicked Nets big man Nic Claxton in the groin. However, Embiid was not ejected and instead was issued a Flagrant 1 foul.

The officiating discrepancy led to a humorous postgame explanation from NBA legend-turned-TNT analyst Charles Barkley, who spoke about the key to avoiding getting ejected:

"The key to this play is Ernie, you can't hit him in the groin, you gotta kick him in the groin,” Barkley said.

“If you kick him, you can get away with it. So kids at home, do not hit guys in their junk. Kick him in the junk."

However, Barkley was clearly joking, given the fact that he said at halftime that Embiid should have been ejected:

“I thought he should have been ejected. I thought that was a Flagrant 2,” Barkley said.

Barkley added that Embiid’s foul on Claxton was worse than Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s Flagrant 2 foul in Game 2 against Sacramento. Green was ejected and later suspended for one game for kicking Kings star big man Domantas Sabonis after he grabbed his foot:

“I think his was worse than Draymond’s because he tried to kick a guy in his junk,” Barkley said.

“Just because a guy has a bad shot, you know what he was trying to do. We all have our own opinion. I thought he tried to kick him in his private parts. He should have been ejected.”

Joel Embiid on Flagrant 1 foul on Nic Claxton

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid

Following Philly’s Game 3 win over Brooklyn, Joel Embiid was asked about his Flagrant 1 foul on Nic Claxton and whether he should have been ejected. However, Embiid said that he couldn’t remember the play and instead said that he’s just happy that Philly got the win:

“I don’t know, I don’t remember,” Embiid said.

“Like I said, we’re up 3-0, we move on. It takes me a lot to process a game after that type of fight. So I gotta go watch the tape and see what we can do better, what I can do better. And I’m just happy we got the win.”

Game 4 between Philly and Brooklyn will take place on Saturday, where the Sixers will have a chance to sweep the Nets 4-0.

