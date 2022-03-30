“You can make a slight argument back in the day for Celtics-Lakers…..but Duke-Carolina defines all rivalries” - Jeff Saturday believes Duke-UNC is the greatest rivalry in sports

The Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels are getting prepared for their showdown in the Final Four. If March Madness hasn't brought enough excitement already, fans are anxious to see what the next chapter of this historic rivalry will bring on Saturday.

The sporting world has a number of illustrious rivalries, but the competitive history featuring UNC and Duke is up there with the best.

Some of college basketball's best players have attended the schools. With iconic Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski in his last Final Four, it only seems fitting that he has to go through his rivals to reach another national championship game.

On ESPN's "First Take," sports analyst Jeff Saturday said the Duke-UNC rivalry is unmatched. He said the only one close is the rivalry between the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers:

“You can make a slight argument back in the day for Celtics-Lakers. ... But Duke-Carolina defines all rivalries.”

Duke and North Carolina getting prepared for Final Four showdown

The Tar Heels and Blue Devils will go toe-to-toe at the Final Four.

The college basketball world will be counting down the hours until the Final Four showdown between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels on Saturday. It seems only fitting that both teams will be facing each other for the opportunity to play for the national championship.

The Blue Devils (32-6) came into the NCAA Tournament trending in the wrong direction. But after a string of impressive victories, the Blue Devils are clicking at the perfect time.

The North Carolina Tar Heels (28-9) are playing some of their best basketball in the past two months.

The Blue Devils are eager to respond to UNC's upset win that spoiled Mike Krzyzewski's final home game March 5. Unranked North Carolina scored a shocking 94-81 blowout.

The Blue Devils, ranked ninth in the final poll of the regular season, will be led by standout freshman Paolo Banchero and sophomore big man Mark Williams. Both are expected to be taken in the first round of the NBA draft.

For the Tar Heels, who are unranked, to send Coach K packing, they will need to get outstanding play from guard Caleb Love and big man Armando Bacot.

Kansas (31-6), ranked third, plays Villanova (30-7), ranked sixth, in the first national semifinal Saturday in the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein