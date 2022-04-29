“You don’t think I was scared going to the line after missing 8,9 in a row? I was terrified” - Shaquille O’Neal on 3-time All-Star running away from adversity, says it’s OK to be scared

Shaquille O'Neal was just one of many basketball analysts who ripped Ben Simmons before Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics series. Many anticipated his debut after seeing the Australian practice and numerous leaks indicating his first appearance this season.

But just like what happened during his tumultuous last year with the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons was once again a no-show. On "The Big Podcast with Shaq," the legendary LA Lakers big man reiterated something that has become quite obvious concerning the former LSU standout.

Here’s what O'Neal emphatically pointed out:

“Listen, it’s OK to be scared. You don’t think I was scared going to the line after missing eight, nine in a row? I was terrified, but you know how to get over your fears? You face them! 'Cause I gotta face them, 'cause I’m making a $100 million, and everybody expect to me to win.

"I got little kids looking up to me. I got people from my neighborhood looking up to me. Big guys looking up to me. I gotta step up, and if I don’t step up, I gotta live up with the consequences.”

Simmons didn’t start running away from his fears this season. He has been trying to escape his fears since last year’s seven-game thriller against the Atlanta Hawks. The former Philly superstar was so afraid to miss shots that he attempted only three field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter of that series. He also disappeared in the clutch while at LSU, also where O'Neal played.

The experience so traumatized Simmons that he was willing to sit out and accumulate the fines rather than play again for the 76ers. His trade to the Nets for James Harden in February opened up the possibility of the 6-foot-10 point-forward finally strutting his basketball wares.

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh Ben Simmons 4th quarter this series:

Game 1: 2-2 FG

Game 2: 0-0 FG

Game 3: 1-1 FG

Game 4: 0-0 FG

Game 5: 0-0 FG

Game 6: 0-0 FG

On what should have been his much-awaited debut, Simmons wasn’t even at Barclays Center on Monday. He did, however, meet with the Brooklyn Nets' front office to explain the no-show. The mental issue was once more at the core of his inability to play.

O'Neal, a notoriously poor free-throw shooter in his day (52.7%), understands the fear but cannot comprehend why the Australian hides from adversity. Simmons has made 59.7% of his free throws in the regular season and 52.0% of them in the playoffs. He's also only attempted two 3-pointers, missing both, in 34 career playoff games.

Social media will relentlessly remind Ben Simmons of his fears, according to Shaquille O'Neal

Unless Ben Simmons can totally shut down any form of social media, he will endlessly hear the criticism and ridicule of the fans. His Brooklyn Nets teammates like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have publicly supported him. But his interactions with teammates during timeouts are often perfunctory, awkward and even robotic.

Before the Nets’ elimination via sweep, some reports surfaced about Brooklyn’s roster asking Simmons to show more resolve. In the end, he wasn’t even there when the Boston Celtics handed out the brooms.

On Simmons not escaping from anything until he plays again, Shaquille O'Neal said:

“Listen, he’s terrified, and he’s still terrified and he doesn't understand what he’s doing. Like a lot of times, he just stays silent and he thinks it’s gonna go away? Not in this era. It’s called social media. They’re gonna keep bringing it up and bringing it up.”

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN story with the details on the Brooklyn Nets' meeting today with Ben Simmons and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul: es.pn/37NFijI ESPN story with the details on the Brooklyn Nets' meeting today with Ben Simmons and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul: es.pn/37NFijI

Simmons has a whole summer to figure this one out. If for some reason this continues until next season, the NBA might not see Simmons play again.

