“You don’t think I was scared after missing 9 free throws in a row?” - Shaquille O’Neal says Ben Simmons has to persevere if he wants to be known as the greatest player to come out of Australia

Although they clashed last season, Shaquille O'Neal is among the many who are rooting for Ben Simmons to turn his career around.

On the "The Project" podcast, O'Neal said:

"Ben doesn't talk a lot. I wish him well. I know he's going through some personal stuff, but I do know, to get to that next level, you have to have that mental fortitude. It's OK to be scared. You don't think I was scared after missing nine free throws in a row and everybody's laughing at me? Gotta shoot it.

"I'm sure he's probably still stunned about what happened in the Atlanta series (in 2021), and people, you know, jumping on him. Sure, could be overwhelming. But at some point, if you wanna be known as the greatest to come out of Australia, you've got to persevere."

The Brooklyn Nets star did not play at all last season. He initially sat out while demanding a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers. After being shipped to Brooklyn for James Harden at the trade deadline in February, a back injury prevented him from playing for the Nets. He eventually had surgery.

Now healthy, Simmons is reportedly determined to send a statement after numerous battles with mental health.

Ben Simmons looks to bounce back in 2022-23 season

Ben Simmons' return is one of the top storylines for the upcoming season. Still just 26 years old, Simmons is one of the league's most versatile players.

Simmons had a falling out with the Philadelphia 76ers, after a disappointing performance in a playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks. Since then, fans have been waiting to see what Simmons will do in a new situation.

That time should be coming, as Simmons now has the opportunity to take the court with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to give the Nets a dangerous trio.

In 2020-21 with the 76ers, the talented wing averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 55.7%.

Simmons has bounced back in the NBA before. After being the first pick in the 2016 draft, he missed all of the 2016-17 season with a foot injury. Still, he was the Rookie of the Year in 2017-18 and was an All-Star and a two-time All-Defensive team selection in each of his next three seasons. Simmons led the league in steals in 2019-20.

