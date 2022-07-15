“You go do something else, the bank of Shaq will always fund you” - Shaquille O’Neal says he has the opportunity to teach his kids about ‘respectable nepotism’, adds he has 6 opportunities to branch out

Shaquille O’Neal has said on his podcast that his kids will always be financially supported in their endeavors. The former Lakers ace said this will help them learn how to respectfully support their family and peers.

Shaquille O’Neal teaches his children ‘respectable nepotism’

'The Big Diesel' elaborated:

“Oh you wanna go to law school? I’ll pay for it. Oh you wanna do an internship for this guy who knows hedge funds? I’ll do it. Oh you wanna be a dJ and be a model? I’ll take care of it. Like I have 6 opportunities to branch out and do something else, and also teach them about the world respectable nepotism. So you go do something else, the bank of Shaq will always fund you.”

O’Neal has had six children, four of them with his ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal. He also has a stepson with his wife and a daughter with ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardborough.

In his podcast, he explains that as long as his kids are exploring their own projects in a responsible manner, they will be funded along the way.

O'Neal remains on good terms with his exes and shares parenting responsibilities with them.

His daughter Taahirah O’Neal graduated magna cum laude from Oglethorpe University in 2019 and is currently a communications associate analyst for PepsiCo.

One of his sons, Myles O’Neal, is a musician and model, and has been on television and runways from a young age.

Shareef O’Neal is a rising basketball star who currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2022 Summer League.

Amirah O’Neal is a college athlete, playing basketball at Texas Southern University.

Meanwhile, Shaqir O’Neal plays basketball as a forward at TSU.

Me’arah O’Neal is still only in high school, but has offers from UCLA, TCU, Virginia, and Howard University.

It seems that The Big Diesel's plans to teach respectable nepotism are going great.

It is interesting that three of his children chose basketball, something he was against in their youth.

O’Neal explains:

“When they were little, I told them, I don’t want another basketball player.”

Well, sorry Shaq. Looks like you got three.

