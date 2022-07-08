“You got traded there idiot”, “Couldn’t sniff the Finals with a way better Jazz team”, “Drug test him” - Fans relentlessly mock Rudy Gobert for claiming he can lead Minnesota Timberwolves to the NBA Finals 

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a bold blockbuster trade move when they aquired three-time DPOY winner Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz this offseason.

It was a surprising move because they already have an All-Star playing the same position as Gobert in Karl-Anthony Towns. However, the Timberwolves have taken the gamble and believe it's the right move for their aspirations to become title contenders. Rudy Gobert believes he can take them to the next level.

The Frenchman recently appeared in an introductory press conference. He confidently stated that he was expecting to be successful with the young T'Wolves squad. He even claimed he would lead the side to an NBA Finals appearance. Gobert said (H/T Hoop Central):

"The goal is to win a championship and I came here for that. I didn’t come here just to be a good team. I came to try and take this team to the finals and accomplish that.“

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a talented team. However, they may take longer to become a title-contending team in the stacked Western Conference. Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell have tremendous upside, but they are far from being a finished product.

Even with Rudy Gobert's addition, the T'Wolves don't appear to be a legitimate threat for now. NBA fans took note of Gobert's comments, though. They didn't let it slip, using the opportunity to mock his ambitions of helping Minnesota achieve an NBA Finals appearance.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"You got traded there idiot."

Another added:

"Couldnt sniff the Finals with a way better Jazz team lmaoo. Tf this guy talking about ?"

Here are some of the most hilarious reactions:

All eyes will be on Rudy Gobert and Minnesota Timberwolves this season

The Minnesota Timberwolves swung for a bold trade this offseason by acquiring Rudy Gobert. They will have two All-Star seven-footers in their frontcourt, which is rare in the modern-day NBA. If this works out, the whole league will be on alert, and several teams could follow the T'Wolves' experiment.

Karl-Anthony Towns is coming off one of his best shooting seasons. Minnesota will be banking on him to play as a stretch four consistently next to Gobert, a traditional center. Gobert is expected to carry a significant burden offensively compared to his days with the Utah Jazz.

Head coach Chris Finch seems confident about making this doubtful fit work between Karl Anthony-Towns and Rudy Gobert. The latter's addition will also allow them to deploy various lineups, depending on their opponents, which isn't a luxury that most teams have around the league.

It will be interesting to see how efficiently Finch and his staff can use the unusual pairing between two elite bigs like Gobert and Towns.

