"You mean beyond the world to me" - LeBron James' emotional message for mother Gloria James, as he gifts her a Mercedes SUV as early birthday present

LeBron James has made a lot of money in his career, and with his mother’s birthday around the corner, he gave her a significant gift. The Los Angeles Lakers All-Star gifted his mom, Gloria, a Mercedes SUV for her birthday and posted it on his Instagram story with a heartfelt message.

James, who is in his 19th season, has made over $387 million and has one more year remaining on his current contract, worth well over $44 million. He could make the most money as an NBA player by the time he retires. All of this without even accounting for his off-court ventures and endorsements.

In his Instagram story, he showed his love for his mom by thanking her for all she had done for him. He added a comment to a picture his mom posted of her with the car saying,

“I am who I am because of your sacrifices! You mean beyond the world to me!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy early BDay mama.”

Gloria James would also share an emotional comment on her post with a picture of herself and the car saying,

“Thank you my caring and giving son, @kingjames, for my early surprise birthday gift! You’re always thinking of and doing things to help make my life easier and make me happy. Love you infinity ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

LeBron James grew up in a less-than-ideal situation. He and his family faced poverty for much of his childhood, but his mother made sacrifices to raise him the best she could as a single mother. James and his mother are now close, and most people who share a tight relationship with their moms often wish they had the means to present someone so important to them a valuable gift.

Same old LeBron James in his 19th season

Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James with the ball

James is once again leading in the All-Star voting and is on his way to being named to his 18th straight NBA All-Star Game. Even though the Lakers' season hasn't been anywhere close to being good, James has still been his dominant self and appears to be getting even better with age.

James is putting up 28.9 points this season, his highest since 2009-10, along with 7.6 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. He is playing his most minutes since joining the Lakers, with 36.6 minutes per game, but has had to do so to keep his team in contention.

LeBron James' consistency and longevity have earned him recognition as one of the best basketball players in NBA history, and incredibly, he is still putting up exceptional seasons so late in his career.

