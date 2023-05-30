"You’re the best of all time"- Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and NBA on TNT crew bids adieu to Tim Kiely who is leaving after 27 years

After a storied 27-year career with TNT, veteran producer Tim Kiely is retiring. During the TNT post-game show following the Miami Heat's Game 7 victory over the Boston Celtics, the TV crew showed some love to their long-time friend.

Inside the NBA’s longtime producer, Tim Kiely, is Gone Fishin’ after 27+ years of legendary work. “You’re the best of all time. Nobody in the business has ever done it better.” 🥹Inside the NBA’s longtime producer, Tim Kiely, is Gone Fishin’ after 27+ years of legendary work. “You’re the best of all time. Nobody in the business has ever done it better.” 🥹❤️Inside the NBA’s longtime producer, Tim Kiely, is Gone Fishin’ after 27+ years of legendary work. https://t.co/nQcdxF8win

"You know, I can't even put it into words," Ernie Johnson told Kiely "We've been together for a long, long time. Better than 27 years together. Been through a lot of shows. You're the best of all time. Nobody in the business has ever done it better."

Kenny Smith also had some kind words to say to Kiely, who he has worked with for over 20 years since joining TNT as an analyst:

"We are the we are because he is the way he is. You've been the architect of what this is...I appreciate you, you've changed not only what television does, but you've [also] changed my family, my life, and what we've done. Thank you."

Shaquille O'Neal then followed up with his own praise for the veteran producer and said:

"I just want to say thank you for always staying on me, I appreciate you for allowing all of us to use our humor to make people laugh...The other day, me and Kenny went to the Emmies, we didn't win a lot, but we were nominated for four. And everybody was talking about the show that you created. So, thank you very much."

In true Charles Barkley fashion, the Hall of Famer kept things on a lighter note, questioning who will be his drinking buddy once Kiely is gone from the show.

"The worst thing about it is, who am I going to go drinking with now? You know, Kenny and Shaq, they're not drinkers," Barkley said. "Ernie can't get out of the house because he's got to wash and vacuum and stuff. So, I need somebody to go drinking with. I'm gonna miss you, man."

The Miami Heat will now face the Denver Nuggets

While part of the TNT post-game show was (rightfully) dedicated to Kiely, it's worth remembering that the majority of the discussions surrounded the Miami Heat's impressive Game 7 victory over the Boston Celtics.

After losing three straight games against, including two at home, the Miami Heat bounced back to take control of their own destiny and book a place in the NBA Finals.

For the Boston Celtics, they will have some serious decisions to make in the offseason, such as whether to fight to retain Grant Williams in restricted free agency.

They also have to decide if the Celtics should extend a supermax contract offer to Jaylen Brown, worth 35 % of the cap, projected to be approximately $290 million over five years needs, and whether the Boston Celtics front office believes that Joe Mazzulla is capable of continuing as the team's head coach.

However, no roster decisions can be confirmed until the offseason, which means for now, we will all be tuning in to see Jimmy Butler face off against Nikola Jokic in what will likely be a classic battle between two excellently coached teams.

