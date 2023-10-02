"You’re not with Kareem, you’re not with James Worthy": Michael Jordan gave cruel advice to Magic Johnson when he returned in 1996

Magic Johnson was a prominent figure of the "Showtime Lakers" era in the 1980s, which played a significant role in bringing prominence to the NBA. However, his comeback to the league in 1996 after a short retirement was a different experience altogether.

Johnson won the NBA Finals with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987 and 1988. Some of his key teammates during those championship runs included Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy and Michael Cooper.

In 1991, following his NBA Finals defeat to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, Johnson received the diagnosis of HIV, prompting his initial retirement. He made a comeback in 1995 after a brief stint as a coach for the Lakers.

In his second game back, Magic Johnson faced eventual champions Chicago Bulls and experienced a second “welcome to the league” moment against the Jordan-led team.

"They really showed me the difference between a championship team and a playoff team,” Magic said over “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“They were a championship team; we were just a regular team. And they played me so hard. They were physical; they pushed me around."

Among Magic's teammates that season were Vlade Divac, Nick Van Exel and Eddie Jones. Together they had a respectable season, achieving a 53-29 record.

Magic also revealed that Jordan offered him harsh career advice.

"Michael, after that game, he pulled me aside,” Magic recounted. “I don’t think I've ever told anybody this.

"He met me in between the locker rooms, and he said, 'Earvin, you have to remember now, you're not with Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar); you're not with James Worthy. All the guys you used to play with, Showtime, are not on that Laker team anymore. So remember, maybe you should think about retiring.'”

Magic retired after that season after the Lakers were eliminated in the first round by the Houston Rockets.

For Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson is the GOAT point guard

Although Jordan's words may have come across as tough, it's important to note that during retirement, Jordan consistently held a deep respect for Magic Johnson.

This August, Stephen A. Smith revealed that Jordan had personally conveyed to him that Magic held the title of the greatest of all time at the point guard position.

"Although greatest of anything is always a debate, I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all-time… Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all time. Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic,” Jordan said, according Smith.

Jordan's alleged message to Smith included an acknowledgment of Curry as "by far the best shooter of all time."

Nonetheless, Jordan underscored that Magic was the pioneer of the triple-double. He highlighted Magic's impressive accomplishment of securing five NBA championships, one more than Steph Curry has achieved.

"Yes, (Curry's) movement has created many shots for his teammates. He’s a career 43-percent 3-point shooter, but Magic Johnson invented the triple-double," Jordan's text read.

"Not true invented but makes it more noticeable in terms of the impact on the game. It’s a point guard stat, to be honest. Magic is the best. We could go on, but I don’t wanna take up too much of your time. I know you get the point. By the way, Magic has five NBA championships.”

Johnson earned All-Star honors 12 times and secured a spot on the All-NBA Team 10 times. He also claimed three MVP titles and played a key role in guiding the Lakers to five NBA championships throughout the 1980s.