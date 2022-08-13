“You talk about Giannis, Khris, Jrue Holiday” - Former NBA champion says he wants to continue to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks’ winning culture, says the Bucks have great players and great people

The Milwaukee Bucks have blossomed into one of the top organizations in the Eastern Conference. And that could be the story for years to come. It's been a long road to get to this point for Milwaukee. After struggling to cement themselves as one of the league's top teams, the Bucks look like a force to be dealt with yearly.

Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a big part of why the Bucks have become a winner. But he hasn't been the only part. Milwaukee has done a sensational job of adding to its roster strategically over the years. It's put them in position to contend for championships for years to come.

On Miami Heat wing Duncan Robinson's "The Long Shot" podcast, Milwaukee's Pat Connaughton praised the Bucks organization for what's been built. The guard/forward spoke about how the Bucks gave him a chance and that they've surrounded the team with great people.

“I've kind of looked at Milwaukee as a hopeful long-term home ... and want to be a part of a winning culture and try to win some championships, and I think I can do that in Milwaukee," Connaughton said. "And, you know, I get to play alongside some great players but great people, too. You talk about Giannis, Khris (Middleton), Jrue Holiday.

"It's a place that I want to continue to be for a while. ”

Pat Connaughton praises winning culture of Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks wing Pat Connaughton

The Bucks have become one of the NBA's most respected franchises. Surely, having arguably the best player in the game right now helps. But that's not the only piece of the puzzle.

Over the years, the organization has been strategic with adding the correct ingredients to create a winning culture. With the right mixture of veterans and young talent, the Bucks have built a culture that players are excited to join.

That was exactly the case for Pat Connaughton. Since joining the Bucks in 2018, Connaughton's game and confidence have risen. Last season, the rotation weapon averaged 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 26.0 minutes per game.

Connaughton has played seven NBA seasons. He spent his first three with the Portland Trail Blazers. He was drafted in the second round in 2015 by the Brooklyn Nets, who traded him to Portland.

Connaughton played basketball and baseball for Notre Dame. A possible first- or second-round baseball pick twice, Connaughton was drafted in the fourth round by the San Diego Padres in 2011 and Baltimore Orioles in 2014.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein