“You’ve already seen the pushback from other teams, they’re tired of his antics” - NBA analyst believes Kyrie Irving is playing for his career and reputation

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is facing a crucial year after having plenty of drama off the court. On "The Odd Couple" podcast, analyst Rob Parker said that Irving, in a contract year, needs to show other teams that he's serious about basketball.

"Kyrie's playing for his reputation and career. He has no (long-term) deal. He can't play around. ... You've already seen the pushback from other teams now. Right? They're tired of his antics. He really has to have a good year and let people know he's serious about playing basketball."

Irving, one of the league's top floor generals, has often found himself in the national media spotlight. After an offseason of speculation over being a trade candidate, the guard is looking to have a strong season. But it appears he will return to the Nets for now.

Irving headed into the offseason with a player option, and many analysts believed he might decline that to become a free agent. Instead, Irving used his option. So, for the time being, the guard is set to take the court for Brooklyn for the upcoming season.

Kyrie Irving looks to have strong 2022-23 season

Irving has the ability to be a dominant force. After playing just 29 games because of refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccination, the hope is that the star guard will be ready to hit the ground running in 2022-23.

While there's plenty of speculation surrounding Kevin Durant, there's a chance all parties could return to Brooklyn for the upcoming year.

Irving should be motivated, as he will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.

Peep Kyrie Irving's best handles from the 2021-22 season! Ball on a stringPeep Kyrie Irving's best handles from the 2021-22 season! #NBAHandlesWeek Ball on a string 💯Peep Kyrie Irving's best handles from the 2021-22 season! #NBAHandlesWeek https://t.co/OcqfVEEU3o

Last season, Irving averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 46.9%, including 41.8% from 3-point range.

Beyond the vaccination issues, Irving has played just 103 of 226 games in his three regular seasons in Brooklyn. The super team he and Kevin Durant have tried to construct has, so far, been a bust, producing just one playoff series win.

Irving is still only 30 even after playing 11 seasons out of Duke, so he should have plenty of basketball left. But his mercurial nature and his unavailability have been issues for the seven-time All-Star and 2011-12 Rookie of the Year. Only three times has he played more than 67 games in a season.

