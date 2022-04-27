"You've got to be kidding me; they can't close" - Nick Wright accuses Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving of being subpar closers 

Heading into the playoffs, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were a group teams were looking to avoid. While they were the seventh seed, they had the star talent to pull off an upset. The Boston Celtics ended up being the team pitted against them in round one.

While most thought this would be an interesting series, that did not end up being the case. Led by Jayson Tatum, the Celtics took care of Brooklyn in four games to send Durant and company packing early.

Of all the games, the decisive Game 4 was the Nets' best chance at stealing a victory. The game was tight down the stretch, but Brooklyn was unable to get it done on their home floor, losing 116-112 on Monday. Now, they must prepare for what will be a long and busy offseason.

Given their star duo of Durant and Kyrie Irving, many feel getting swept is inexcusable. Nick Wright of FS1 went on 'First Things First' on Tuesday to voice his displeasure at how the two played down the stretch of Game 4. He feels players of their caliber should have been able to close things out in the final minutes to keep their hopes alive.

"KD and Kyrie hit two shots, respectively, in the clutch," Wright said. "You've got to be kidding me. They can't close."

Kevin Durant is not to blame for Nets' woes

To be frank, the Brooklyn Nets have fallen far short of expectations. When they first signed Durant and Irving, and then traded for James Harden, it looked as though the NBA's next dynasty had formed. It's been three years now, and the Nets haven't even appeared in a conference finals, let alone the NBA Finals.

Multiple factors can be attributed to the Nets' lack of success, but Durant is not one of them. While he underwhelmed against the Celtics, there are far more pressing issues as to why.

Against a strong defense like the Celtics, playing in isolation every time down the floor is not going to work. The Nets had a true point guard in Harden, but traded him away to Philly at the deadline. They acquired another high-IQ ballhandler in Ben Simmons, but he never stepped on the floor this season.

Between the Irving drama and Harden's departure, this was a derailed season for Brooklyn. It's clear there is work to be done, but having Durant is one of their few bright spots right now.

