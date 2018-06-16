Restricted Free Agents To Watch Out For This Post Season

5 Young Free Agents who could break the bank this Off Season

Peyton was traded to the Phoenix Suns this season

With another NBA season in the books, the attention now shifts to what is touted to be a thrilling off season in the world’s best basketball league. There is a lot of excitement around free agency this post season with the future of superstars like Lebron James, Paul George and Kevin Durrant still not decided.

Though all the focus is rightfully on the future destinations of these All Stars, there are also several other restricted free agents in the market this time around who would surely attract a lot of interest from other franchises. Many of them might be looking for a new team next season for a variety of reasons.

While some of them might be offloaded by their present teams to open up valuable salary cap space in order to land bigger names in free agency, others might be looking to leverage a solid season on the court to secure a big money contract elsewhere.

This article focuses on some of those talented youngsters under 25 who are restricted free agents and might be changing the colour of their jerseys in the coming months. Other notable mentions in this context include Jabari Parker, Rodney Hood and Aaron Gordon.

#5 Elfrid Peyton

Off late, the Pheonix Suns point guard has mostly been in the news for getting what many say was a ‘much needed hair cut’. But in the coming days his representatives will get down to more serious business.

Despite being surprisingly traded by the Orlando Magic to Phoenix earlier in the year, the 24 year old has been solid this season. The Louisiana native put up 12 PPG & 6 APG for the season despite average less than 30 minutes of game time this campaign.

Peyton also displayed significant improvement as a shooter this year, putting up career best numbers from beyond the arc. There is a good chance that the Suns would not want to let him go this off season, but Elfrid can be a great addition to one of the many teams who are engaged in the rebuilding process.