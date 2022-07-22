“Your agent should only make suggestions after you make statements” - Shaquille O’Neal believes Russell Westbrook’s agent told him to opt out of his big contract and get a longer deal

Last weekend, reports that Russell Westbrook had parted ways with his agent, Thad Foucher, surfaced. Although the reason for the breakup is not entirely clear, Shaquille O'Neal believes Foucher did not want Russ to opt into his player option.

Westbrook and Foucher had been together for 14 years but recently went their separate ways after what Foucher revealed as "irreconcilable differences." It was reported that both parties did not agree on Russ remaining with the LA Lakers for his contract year, but it is unclear who wanted what.

On "The Big Podcast with Shaq," O'Neal said he thinks Foucher did not want Russ to opt into his player option. Shaq said that if he was in Russ' position, he would have done the same thing.

"So, Russ is a good friend of mine, and I don't wanna say what I don't know, so I'm going to speculate. They probably had a beef about what Russ should do. And if I'm Russ, because of how things played out last year, Imma make them pay me this $47 million. I'm not gonna opt out so they can lowball me.

"'Cause you didn't play $47 million-type B-Ball, right? Be honest. It was a down year for whatever. He knows that. But you owe me this 47. Let me go and take this 47. Get back to Russ, then we can renegotiate, because if you opt out now, they not gonna pay you the 47. They're gonna say, 'You lost it. You didn't do this. This is what you did last year.'

"Forget the years he averaged a triple-double where he earn that 47 million. They're gonna talk about what did you do last year? Shooting off the side of the backboard. It didn't even make the playoffs. We can't give you 47 million. Let's bring it down to 20 so we can get some younger players."

Shaq said he understands Westbrook's decision. He believes the agent is only supposed to make suggestions and not try to enforce what decisions are to be made.

"So, if I'm Russ, I'm taking that. So, his agent was probably saying, 'Hey, forget that. Let's do this and get a long-term deal,' and they just couldn't come to parts. But, see, that's the problem your agent has to work for you. Your agent should only make suggestions after you make statements."

Russell Westbrook will become an unrestricted free agent in 2023

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers shoots over Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns.

Westbrook should be a first-ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame player but is at risk of being out of the league in 2023. The All-Star guard's name has been brought up in several trade scenarios, but teams are steering clear of him.

One reason could be because of his enormous salary. However, teams are worried he will not provide much value, especially after the below-par season he had with the Lakers.

There is also the fear that Mr. Triple-Double could be traded and bought out by another team. If that happens, Russ could be looking for a new home before the start of the new season.

Nonetheless, Westbrook will likely have one more chance to prove himself. All signs indicate that the Lakers are looking to run it back with Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

If he has a stellar campaign, teams will likely come flocking to pick him up in the summer of 2023.

