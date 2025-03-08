Zach LaVine's wife Hunter LaVine makes desire clear after Kings star's 36-point explosion

Zach LaVine's career has taken a new turn after being moved to the Sacramento Kings, where he has started strong, even winning Conference Player of the Week for the first time. While the change of scenery is appreciated in the LaVine home, it appears that the guard's new facial hair style has not received the same amount of appreciation.

After LaVine's splendid 36-point scoring display in the Kings' 127-109 win against the Spurs on Friday, his wife, Hunter LaVine, immediately took to social media to congratulate her "bucket boy" while demanding a return of the beard. LaVine, who has sported a full beard for quite some time now, recently went for a shorter tuft of beard, and Hunter clearly isn't a fan.

"Bucket boy!!!! Now bring me back the beard" Hunter wrote, as she celebrated her husband's scoring clinic on Instagram.

Hunter LaVine's Instagram story after Zach Lavine's 36-point game against the Spurs - Source: Instagram

After injury-plagued seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine has been on a tear since joining the Kings. The team has seen an immediate uptick in their form, and the guard's stellar performances have been a key reason.

The Kings (33-29) are 7-3 in their last 10 games and have climbed up to ninth in the West, only 1.5 games behind the sixth-seeded Golden State Warriors.

Zach LaVine and Hunter LaVine have been together since they were teenagers

Hunter, the mother of Zach LaVine's two children, has been with the star since his teenage days in Washington.

The couple got engaged in Apr. 2020 before tying the knot in Oct. 2021. They welcomed their first son Saint Thomas LaVin in Aug. 2022. They became parents again in March last year, welcoming their second son Elijah LaVine.

Zach LaVine in action against the San Antonio Spurs - Source: Getty

Hunter, who herself was a soccer player during her time at Seattle University, understands the demands of an athletic career and has been LaVine's rock through a career that has hit a lot of roadblocks.

