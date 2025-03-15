"Zion to the warriors" - NBA fans react to Zion Williamson being reportedly targeted by multiple teams in free agency

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans are amongst the worst teams in the NBA this season, a far cry from what was expected of them in 2024-25. While the team's horrible luck with injuries takes most of the blame, its inability in recent seasons to rely on its talisman has led the franchise to a point where it has to decide on Williamson's future, with trades rumored.

Williamson's recent run of form, after returning to fitness to what is reportedly his lightest version, shows why he has been held in high regard ever since his high school mixtapes hit the internet. The former No.1 pick's athleticism and agility are almost unparalleled and make him an incredible asset when he is healthy.

Availability, however, is often cited as the best ability one can possess and his trade value has also been questioned by experts in recent years. If reports by ESPN's Tim MacMohan are to be believed, however, there appear to be no shortage of suitors in the event the star forward is made available by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Fans of multiple franchises appear enticed by the possibility of Zion joining their team, with Warriors fans, in particular, anticipating another big move by their team to maximise their window with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

"Zion to the warriors" a fan tweeted in response to the rumors linking Williamson to a trade in the summer.

"What team needs a superstar? Warriors," another fan tweeted, earmarking the Warriors as a team to watch in the trade market for the two-time All-Star.

"Where is he going to land up? He's ready for the big markets," a fan tweeted, indicating that Zion Williamson's star value is suited for the major NBA markets.

Other reactions indicated a belief in Zion's ability to thrive away from New Orleans and suggested that a fresh start could be what the former Duke star needs in his career.

The bruising forward has been averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds in just 28.5 minutes for the season, and his performances in 2025 have certainly inspired optimism. This could be a major off-season in New Orleans, and we could see the franchise pivoting in a new direction if the right offer is made for the talent of Zion Williamson.

Zion Williamson's contract is heavily dependent on his fitness and could attract teams further

Another reason that could appear appealing to teams considering a trade for Williamson is how his contract is structured. Although the $126,499,530 owed to the Pelicans forward for the next three seasons may appear hefty, the sum isn't fully guaranteed. The contract is heavily regulated by clauses on games available and Williamson's body fat percentage.

Zion Williamson dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Getty

The talent is undeniable, and for any team willing to take a chance on the star, the clauses on his contract would be their biggest incentive toward making what would appear to be a risky move. If the former Duke Blue Devil can meet the requirements and produce at the levels he has proven he can, then there wouldn't be any complaints about paying him either. A win-win if there ever was one.

