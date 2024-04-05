Zion Williamson Injury Update: Latest on Pelicans superstar's status against Spurs (April 5) 

The New Orleans Pelicans have listed Zion Williamson as questionable for their clash with the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. It's their fourth and final matchup, with the Pelicans looking to sweep the Spurs. The game is included in the NBA's 12-game lineup.

Zion Williamson injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Williamson sat out during the final minutes of Wednesday's defeat to the Magic due to a left middle finger contusion.

However, indications suggest that even if he's sidelined, it's unlikely to result in a prolonged absence during the late stages of the regular season. Despite X-rays yielding negative results for Williamson's left middle finger injury, his participation in Friday's game remains in jeopardy.

Expand Tweet

In the event of Williamson's absence against San Antonio, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Larry Nance and Naji Marshall are potential candidates to see extended playing minutes.

Positive news emerged on Thursday, as coach Willie Green revealed after practice that Williamson's injury didn't exhibit any signs of structural damage.

What happened to Zion Williamson?

Zion Williamson notched up 15 points but was hindered by a left-hand finger injury, seemingly stemming from a block during Jalen Suggs' layup attempt in the later part of the second quarter.

Williamson saw action during segments of the third and fourth quarters, with luck seemingly on his side, as he avoided further injury.

However, his injury occurred when Gary Harris, in an attempt to strip the ball away from the Pelicans' All-Star, inadvertently slipped and caused Williamson's legs to be taken out from under him.

Williamson was escorted to the locker room by trainers for a check-up on his finger, as mentioned by Pelicans coach Willie Green. Nevertheless, Williamson made a return to the game.

His last scoring contribution came through a dunk in the fourth quarter. However, his participation was cut short after he was assessed a technical foul with over seven minutes remaining.

Meanwhile, Pelicans prolific scorer Brandon Ingram has been out of action since March 21 following a bone bruise in his left knee. It remains uncertain whether he makes a comeback before the regular season ends.

Despite the setback, the Pelicans can remain optimistic about their push towards the end of the season, provided Williamson steers clear of the health concerns that plagued him during most of his first four NBA seasons.