Zion Williamson Trade Rumors: Top 5 landing spots for Pelicans' star forward this summer

Zion Williamson is regarded as one of the best players when healthy. However, there lies the problem firsthand, the Pelicans star struggles in being healthy.

According to Brian Windhorst, who spoke on ESPN's "Get Up," the Pelicans are rumored to be looking to trade Williamson with the potential to move up in the 2023 draft.

Here are the top 5 landing spots for Zion Williamson in the summer, according to mock trades from Bleacher Report, WDSU News and SB Nation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5) Zion Williamson to the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are fresh off from a disappointing finals loss as they look to target another All-Star to pair alongside Jimmy Butler.

If the Pelicans decide to trade for another quality player in the league, they can propose a trade package to the Heat in exchange for Bam Adebayo. New Orleans can package Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas and Kira Lewis Jr. in a trade package. The Pelicans, in turn, can receive Bam Adebayo, and even Tyler Herro if both parties agree on a common ground.

4) Zion Williamson to the OKC Thunder

Zion to the Bulls is an interesting option as it can be a fresh start for him. The New Orleans Pelicans can trade Williamson in exchange for Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort and two first-round draft picks (2024 and 2026).

The Thunder can speed up their rebuilding process by acquiring Williamson to form a dynamic one-two-punch tandem with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Pelicans, on the other hand, can consider this route if draft talks don't go in their favor.

3) Zion Williamson to the New York Knicks

According to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears, Zion wanted New York to land the No. 1 pick instead of the New Orleans Pelicans. A move to NY makes sense from that perspective.

The Knicks can include RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein, Immanuel Quickley and three first-round draft picks in a trade package. New York receives Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas in the process.

2) Zion Williamson to the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have the No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft and will look to potentially target Brandon Miller. However, if the Hornets want to speed up their rebuilding process, they can look to move the pick in exchange for an All-Star.

Zion can find himself with the Hornets if the Pelicans receive LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward and a 2025 first-round pick in the trade package. The roster does become depleted in the process but can be assessed further in the summer.

1) Zion Williamson to the Portland Trail Blazers

If negotiations come out flat with Charlotte, the Trail Blazers can be another solution as they hold the third pick in the draft, targeting Scoot Henderson.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Pelicans are looking to be included in the top five teams during the draft night for a high-quality pick.

As the Trail Blazers are working toward building a proper team around Damian Lillard that can compete for a championship now, Williamson is a great addition to the roster. The Pelicans can offer Zion and can ask for either Jusuf Nurkic or Anfernee Simons or both in a trade package along with the third pick.

Looking back when Zion Williamson missed the play-in tournament

After Williamson sustained a hamstring injury, which caused him to be sidelined since Jan. 2 of the 2022-23 season, he wasn't able to recover in time for the play-in tournament.

Zion only played 29 games in the 2022-23 season and averaged 26.0 points per game (60.8% shooting, including 36.8% from 3-point range) and 7.0 rebounds.

Poll : 0 votes